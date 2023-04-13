



The revolving door in government last year saw the Department of Education change the roster of ministers by holding more than 130 introductory meetings with industry leaders in the space of just six months. Between early July and late September, there were four different secretaries of state, three education ministers and three children’s ministers in office, before a further reshuffle took place in October. A DfE register released today shows that this led to 74 different events marked with an introductory meeting to discuss the organization following the cabinet reshuffle in the July-September period, with another 59 such meetings from October-December involving current government ministers. There was a wave of resignations from Boris Johnson’s government in July last year over his handling of the Chris Pincher scandal, with a temporary cabinet eventually appointed during the Tory leadership race. When Liz Truss was chosen as leader of the party – and therefore became Prime Minister – in September, a new cabinet was appointed, only to have it reshuffled after she resigned from Downing Street the following month. Disrupted rework at DfE The log shows how, on July 7, Michelle Donelan, who was due to serve as education secretary for less than 48 hours, held four different introductory meetings – including with Paul Whiteman, of the school leaders’ union NAHT; Geoff Barton, Association of School and College Leaders; and Leora Cruddas of the Confederation of School Trusts – only to resign a few hours later. These three guests attended four introductory meetings between July and September, with Ms. Donelan; his successor, James Cleverly, who was the third education secretary in the space of a week; and his successor, Kit Malthouse; as well as an additional meeting with then Minister for Children Kelly Tolhurst. None of these ministers is currently in office. Each then attended another similar meeting with current Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, while representatives of their organizations also attended a meeting with Schools Minister Nick Gibb. And Kevin Courtney and Mary Bousted, co-general secretaries of the NEU teachers’ union, have been invited to two separate meetings with James Cleverly, nine days apart, both marked as an introductory meeting to discuss the organization following the cabinet reshuffle. Union representatives also held an introductory meeting with former Schools Minister Jonathan Gullis, who has since branded the organization an education non-union, and Dr Bousted and Mr Courtney as Bolshevik Bousted and Commie Courtney, when they criticized industrial action in parliamentary debates. Mr Gullis also had other meetings with the NASUWT union, of which he was once a representative, and industry leaders, including Dame Alison Peacock, chief executive of the Chartered College of Teaching, and Melanie Renowden, chief executive of the National Institute. of Teaching. Will Quince, who was children’s minister before resigning over the Pincher scandal, agreeing to return to that post and then become minister for schools and later minister for health, also held a series of introductory meetings with unions of school staff after being appointed to his second DfE role as Minister of Schools. The last series of meetings October to December 2022 covers the current ministerial composition and includes meetings held by Ms Keegan, Mr Gibb and Skills Minister Robert Halfon.

