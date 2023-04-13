Trump’s story about Manhattan court workers crying was ‘absolute BS’, law enforcement source says





Former President Donald Trump arrives in court on April 4. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Former President Trumps tells a Fox News anchor that New York court workers crying and apologizing for his felony arraignment is absolute BS and nothing like what happened, a a law enforcement source with knowledge of the details of what happened that day told Yahoo. News.

Zero, the source said when asked how much truth there was to Trump’s colorful narrative. There was no one crying. There was no one saying I’m sorry.

Trump offered his version of events in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson that aired Tuesday night.

When I went to the courthouse, which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me up, and I’m telling you, people were crying, Trump told Carlson. The people who work there, work there professionally, who have no problem putting in murderers, and they see everyone. It’s a tough, tough place, and they were crying. In fact, they were crying. They said, I’m sorry. They said, ‘2024, sir. 2024. And tears flowed from their eyes.

In fact, the source said that outside of his attorneys and Secret Service agents, Trump only interacted with a handful of District Attorney’s staff at the courthouse and had extremely limited exposure with the others at his arraignment last Tuesday in lower Manhattan.

Trump in court with his attorneys on April 4. (Steven Hirsch/Pool via AP)

Upon his arrival, Trump was briefed on the charges against him and was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal silent money payments to a porn star in the final days of the election. 2016 presidential election. The sullen-looking former president said little during the booking, as did assistant Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs, who walked him through the process, the court said. source.

The only problem arose when his fingers were too dry for his fingerprints, in which case district attorney employees provided him with finger lotion, the source added.

Carlson’s friendly interview with Trump was particularly ironic given its timing. It comes on the eve of a trial set to begin next Monday in Delaware, in which Carlson, along with fellow host Sean Hannity and several Fox executives, are expected to be witnesses in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News for airing debunked allegations of 2020 voter fraud by Trump and his surrogates.

The story continues

The lawsuit has previously brought to light several emails and internal texts from Carlson, in which he expressed private contempt for Trump and derided allegations of fraud and vote reversal made by his lawyers, views that he never shared with his audience.

I hate him passionately, Carlson said of Trump in a text to a colleague on January 4, 2021, adding in another text, We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights.

A protester at a rally outside Fox News headquarters in New York in June 2022. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

In other exchanges, Carlson privately called Trump attorney Sidney Powell’s claims about Dominion’s reversal of votes wild and “absurd.”

Yet during Tuesday night’s interview, Carlson never disputed or pushed back against any of Trump’s claims, including an unusual exchange about the Biden administrations’ alleged failure to rescue German Shepherds from Afghanistan.

They left everything, Trump said of Bidens’ withdrawal from Afghanistan. They left in the dark of night. They left the lights on. They left the dogs, by the way.

They left the dogs? asked Carlson.

They left the dogs,” Trump replied. “You know, dog lovers, and you know there are a lot of them. I like dogs. You like dogs. One of the first questions I had was, what did they do with the dogs? Especially German Shepherds. They left them. The way they came out was so horrible. We would have come out of it with strength and dignity.

In her memoir, Raising Trump, the former president’s ex-wife, Ivana, wrote that Trump was not a fan of dogs and often expressed hostility towards his poodle, Chappy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/trumps-tale-of-crying-manhattan-court-employees-was-absolute-bs-law-enforcement-source-says-160349195.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related