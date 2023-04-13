Xi Jinping wants to strengthen “real combat” training – 04/12/2023 – World





Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged his country’s armed forces on Wednesday (12) to step up training “oriented towards real combat”. The instruction was given after three days of exercises to pressure Taiwan, an island that Beijing has considered a rebel province since the end of the civil war in 1949. Xi’s first public comments since the drills began were broadcast on state broadcaster CCTV. The previous day, during a visit to a naval base in the south, the leader said, without directly naming Taiwan, that the military must “deliberately defend China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime interests, in addition to making efforts to protect peripheral stability in general”. . “. The tension of the last few days is due to the meeting last week between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, a meeting considered a provocation by Beijing. Military trials, a response to the meeting, ended on Monday (10) and mobilized warships, missile launchers and fighter jets. Even after the drills were halted, the island’s military remains on high alert, according to the South China Morning Post. According to the newspaper, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry says at least 35 Chinese fighter jets have been detected operating around the island since Monday, along with eight ships. “The Armed Forces [taiwanesas] monitored the situation and directed air patrol aircraft, ships and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities,” the ministry said. The forums Receive in your email a weekly selection with the most important events in the world; open to non-subscribers. According to the Reuters news agency, four sources with knowledge of the matter said that China plans to close the airspace north of Taiwan from April 16 to 18, a measure that would affect 60-70% of flights between Asia. from the northeast and southeast, as well as flights between Taiwan. and South Korea, Japan and North America. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it was verifying the information and the reported restrictions could be related to space activities, including satellite launches. According to British newspaper The Guardian, Taiwan’s transport ministry said Taip was opposed to the Chinese plans and the closure would have been reduced to 27 minutes on Sunday (16). This Tuesday, the German chancellery criticized Beijing’s “threatening military positions”, which increase “the risk of involuntary military confrontations”. “We hope that all actors in the region will contribute to stability and peace,” said Andrea Sasse, spokesperson for the file, during a press conference. Taiwan’s rapprochement with the United States in recent years has angered Beijing. Despite the fact that Washington and Taipei have no official relations, the Americans provide substantial military support to the island. Last year, China carried out unprecedented military maneuvers and fired missiles in response to a visit by Democrat Nancy Pelosi to the island, when she held the same post that McCarthy currently holds. The start of joint U.S.-Philippine military exercises this week, the largest in both countries’ history, has added further tension in the region. With these training sessions, the allies are trying to strengthen their coordination to neutralize Chinese influence in the region. The Philippines’ proximity to Taiwan could make the country an important ally if China invades the island. Earlier this month, the Philippine government announced the locations of four new military bases that will be used by the United States. One is near the South China Sea; the other not far from Taiwan. China criticized the deal, saying it “endangers regional peace and stability”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www1.folha.uol.com.br/mundo/2023/04/china-deve-fortalecer-treinamento-militar-para-combate-real-diz-xi-jinping.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related