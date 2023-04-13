The Trump Organization cut rent for Gucci, its biggest tenant, by about $7 million a year





Donald Trump awaits the arrival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on May 16, 2017 in Washington, DC.

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Around the time the pandemic took hold, Gucci renegotiated its Trump Tower lease, apparently taking the artist from the deal to the cleaners.

At the corner of Fifth Avenue and 56th Street in midtown Manhattan stands a storefront with three stories of floor-to-ceiling windows. This is the kind of real estate that for years has attracted big buyers and, therefore, astronomical rents. But the market for these properties has deteriorated, thanks to the rise of online shopping and the surprise of Covid-19. Homeowners in the neighborhood are suffering, including Donald Trump, who owns this particular location at the foot of Trump Tower.

Gucci opened the space in 2008, after agreeing to pay Trump around $20 million a year until 2026. No other tenant in Trump’s portfolio has paid that much money. Six years before that deal expired, however, the retailer reworked its deal, seemingly getting the best out of its owner. A new analysis of court documents suggests that Gucci’s annual rent has fallen from about $22 million before the pandemic to about $15 million today, impacting one of the most important of the former president.

The renegotiation took place in 2020, although the exact month remains unclear. Covid-19 shut down the country in March of that year, creating a huge challenge for both Trump’s presidency and his real estate company. In March and April, the presidents’ clubs and hotels laid off or laid off more than 2,400 workers. Even though Trump had handed the day-to-day running of his business to his sons Eric and Don Jr., the president was clearly aware of the issues. I wouldn’t say you’re thriving when you decide to shut down your hotels and businesses, he explained from the White House briefing room.

With Gucci’s lease set to expire in 2026, Trump ideally could have waited out the pandemic and then renegotiated the deal once the real estate market stabilized. But the Trump Organization has faced pressure to act more quickly. As of June 2020, the president’s personal balance sheets listed just $93 million in cash, and he owed $100 million to Trump Tower under a loan maturing in September 2022.

Donald Trump joins Gucci executives at the February 8, 2008 ribbon cutting for the retailer’s flagship product on Fifth Avenue in Trump Tower.

Photo by NEIL RASMUS/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Rather than try to pay off the debt in cash, the Trump Organization decided to refinance, making the Gucci lease a pressing concern. Guccis estimated that $22 million in annual rent was about two-thirds of the money coming into the building. The second largest tenant was probably only paying about $2 million a year. Surely any lender would prefer to be comfortable with Gucci’s lease before extending new debt.

Having leases that are due before the due date of what you’re trying to negotiate is a big problem, especially if it’s two-thirds of the buildings cash flow, says Nancy Wallace, mortgage expert at the University of California, Berkeleys Business School. So you would want to have a longer lease because I can’t imagine a bank would talk to you without that lease in place.

So it makes sense that the Trump Organization was willing to trade big short-term rent for long-term stability, reworking the deal at what seemed like one of the worst times imaginable. Gucci has promised to stay in place for another 12 years.

With its largest tenant firmly locked in, the Trump Organization refinanced Trump Tower in February 2022. Axos Bank provided the loan, offering $100 million to replace maturing debt. We typically underwrite commercial mortgages based on prevailing rents and current leases, including any lease amendments or extensions, a bank spokesperson said in a statement.

Representatives for the Trump Organization and Gucci did not respond to requests for comment.

