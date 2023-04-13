Turkey approved military deal with Ethiopia amid escalation between Cairo and Addis Ababa

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

The Turkish parliament approved a military agreement signed with Ethiopia in 2021 just hours before parliament was suspended due to the May 14 elections. The deal came into effect after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the legislation and published it in the Official Gazette on April 10. While many international agreements will await ratification during the new legislature, it should be noted that the government passed the agreement through parliament. last minute approval.

Opposition lawmakers in the parliament’s foreign affairs committee previously saw the deal’s ratification step as an inconsistency in the government’s foreign policy at a time when Ethiopia and Egypt are implicated in a dispute over the construction of a dam on the Nile, considering that Turkey has tried to repair relations with Egypt.

Y (Good) Party MP and retired diplomat Ahmet Kamil Erozan says Turkey had serious problems with Egypt at the time of signing the deal and now is not the right time to ratify it. Stating that there is no coordination between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defence, Erozan said that the ratification of the agreement would annoy Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Türkiye-Ethiopia military agreement

Egypt and Sudan are in a dispute with Ethiopia over the nearly completed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam being built on the Nile. Egypt is worried about a decrease in water from the Nile, from which it satisfies almost all of its drinking water and irrigation needs. Although the three countries intend to come together and negotiate a solution to the problem, they have not been able to establish a mechanism to produce a concrete solution so far.

In July 2021, Ethiopia completed the second stage of filling the reservoir, and in August 2022 the third stage, while Addis Ababa is expected complete the fourth infill stage by summer.

Last month, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry warned Ethiopia, saying all options were on the table if objections from Sudan and Egypt were not heeded, threatening the possibility of a military intervention.

In response, Ethiopia called on Egypt to respect international law and said that solutions could be found within the African Union within the framework of goodwill.

During an official visit by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Ankara on August 18, 2021, three separate agreements were signed by the Ministries of Defense – the Financial Contribution Implementation Protocol, the Military Financial Cooperation Agreement and the military framework agreement – the last of which was the first to be submitted to parliament.

Areas of cooperation in the agreement are listed as joint participation in military exercises and non-combat operations such as peacekeeping, humanitarian aid and counter-piracy operations. The agreement also allows the two countries to cooperate in the defense industry.

According to Article IV(6) of the agreement, the parties also agree to share military intelligence. In addition, the parties will provide mutual logistical support and exchange ammunition, equipment and services in the form of donations or against payment.

An article on the protection of classified information and physical and intellectual property rights generally included in defense industry cooperation agreements that Turkey has signed with countries to which it plans to sell arms is also included in the framework agreement with Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian side had previously completed the ratification of the agreement

For some time, the government of President Erdogan has been trying to mend the difficult relations with Egypt. Turkey has had serious problems with Sisis Egypt over its support for the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood, which Erdogan sees as ideologically close to him. Turkey and Egypt also support two rival groups in Libya, both of which claim to represent the only legitimate government.

However, when Erdogan’s policies resulted in Turkey’s isolation in the Islamic world, Turkey entered into negotiations to woo Egypt and Saudi Arabia, which demanded that Turkey take concrete steps to respond to their concerns. Turkey first asked the Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated television channels broadcasting from Istanbul to reduce their rhetoric.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt Avuoglu visited his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo on March 18, a new step in the normalization of relations. After the meeting, both sides said consultations would continue, while Turkey reiterated its offer for Egyptian participation in joint military exercises with Turkey. Ankara has long expressed dissatisfaction with Egypt’s joint exercises with Greece and Cyprus in the Mediterranean and Aegean seas. However, avuoglu said: “We cannot demand that Egypt cut its ties with Greece just because it has improved its relations with us.

In a press conference after the meeting, avuoglu said the defense ministry and the general staff had so far invited Egypt to three military exercises, adding that the countries should step up their joint work in the military sector. Nordic Monitor has learned that Turkey has invited the Egyptian Armed Forces for naval and air exercises in 2021; however, no response was ever received.

Avuolu also said relations with Egypt and its neighbors were discussed during the visit. We know that Ankara intends for a long time to play the role of mediator between Ethiopia and Egypt. Previously, it had been discussed in Ankara that Turkey could use its proximity to Ethiopia as an opportunity to improve relations with Egypt, but no action was taken.

Turkish-Ethiopian military relations came to the international agenda after the Ethiopian army on January 7, 2022 hit a primary school building full of children, women and elderly men with drones purchased from Turkey. At least 59 civilians were killed in the attack and dozens more were injured. Until that time, Turkey was not known to have sold drones to Ethiopia. Weapon remains recovered from the site were determined to be MAM-L (smart micro-munitions) guided bombs produced by Turkeys Roketsan and associated exclusively with Turkish-made Bayraktar drones produced by Erdogan’s son-in-law’s company .