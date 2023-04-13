Politics
Xi Jinping urged his country’s military to prepare for ‘real combat’
Chinese President Xi Jinping ratcheted up tensions with Taiwan on Wednesday by urging his country’s military to prepare for a ‘real fight’, just days after repeating a siege of the island he claims part of its territory.
The army must “Resolutely defend China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime interests, and strive to safeguard overall peripheral stability,” Xi said during a visit to a naval base in the south.although without explicitly mentioning Taiwan, according to statements broadcast by the CCTV channel.
Xi also urged the military to “strengthen combat-oriented military training.”
The president made the statements after the Chinese military conducted three days of military exercises around Taiwan, during which it tested an encirclement of the self-governing island.
Beijing considers Taiwan as a province that it has not yet managed to integrate into its territory and does not give up taking it even by force if necessary.
In 1949, when the communists won the internal conflict, the nationalists of the Kuomintang took refuge on the island, which was considered independent and maintained diplomatic relations with a few countries in the world.
Under the “one China” principle, recognized a priori by most countries, including Argentina, Beijing opposes any formal relationship between the leaders of the island and those of other nations.
For that, The Chinese government viewed a meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy last week in California as a provocation.
In response, the Chinese military held its military exercises, which included the deployment of warships and fighter jets. Xi Jinping’s comments were the first made in public after the maneuvers.
China’s Xinhua news agency limited itself to pointing out that Xi “inspected” the People’s Liberation Army Southern Theater Command yesterday and stressed “the importance of strengthening combat training and readiness and to accelerate the transformation, in order to promote the levels of modernization of the armed forces on all fronts”.
But, in addition, the state agency reported today that “the State Council and the Central Military Commission issued a set of revised rules on military recruitment, with the aim of providing institutional guarantees to consolidate national defense and build powerful armed forces”.
The new regulations – which will come into force on May 1 – have 74 articles divided into 11 chapters and “focus on recruiting more high-calibre soldiers, standardizing and optimizing recruitment procedures and improving the ‘system efficiency’.
He the rapprochement in recent years between Taiwan and the United States angers Beijingbecause although Washington and Taipei have no official relations, the North American country provides the island with substantial military support.
A few months ago, China conducted unprecedented military exercises near Taiwan and fired missiles in response to a visit to Nancy Pelosi’s island when she held McCarthy’s current post.
Xi made the remarks also coinciding with the start of the largest joint US-Philippine military exercises ever.
With these formations, the two historic allies want to strengthen coordination to counter China’s influence in the region. And it is that the proximity of the Philippines to Taiwan could make the country a key partner if Beijing decides to invade the rebel island.
The Philippines announced earlier this month the location of four new military bases likely to be used by the United States, one near the South China Sea and the other not far from Taiwan.
China has questioned this agreement which, it warned, “endangers regional peace and stability”.
On the other hand, Beijing will impose a “no-fly zone” in northern Taiwan on Sunday, to carry out “space activities”, said the Taiwanese Ministry of Transport, according to the Ansa agency.
“China has unilaterally created a no-fly zone in an area where many international routes converge, to restrict flights based on ‘space activities’,” criticized a statement from Taipi, which clarified that the closure of the Airspace will last 27 minutes, starting at 9:30 a.m. (8:30 p.m. on Saturdays in Argentina).
