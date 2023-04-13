Politics
6 of the Biggest Claims About the Royal Family in King Charles’ New Biography
A new biography on King Charles IIIwritten by royal biographer Robert Jobson, is due out on Thursday, April 13.
The book, titled Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealedtraces the trajectory of the new monarchs from his birth to his ascension to the throne, which took place after the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year.
According to his editor, Jobson set out to reveal the real man behind the crown and examine Charles’ passions, purpose and motivations as the UK prepares for the coronation on May 6.
The author considers the life of the man and the monarch, reflecting on how his values and beliefs will shape him as he assumes this monumental role.
It also contains new allegations concerning members of the Royal family and about Charles’ personal feelings about how certain events in his life unfolded.
These are Jobson’s biggest claims in his next biography:
Prince Harry shocked the Royal Family by insisting Meghan accompany him to Balmoral after the Queen’s death
On September 8, the day Queen Elizabeth died and Charles ascended to the throne, the Duke of Sussex notably visited Balmoral separately from his brother, the Prince of Wales, and other members of the Royal family.
Prince Harry took a private jet to Scotland, while Prince William drove the Duke of York and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh from Aberdeen Airport.
In an interview before the publication of his memoirs Spare, Harry claimed to have received a horrific reaction from the royal family when he was reunited with them after Elizabeth’s death.
Jobson claimed Harry opted to go to Balmoral alone after a disagreement over whether his wife, Meghan Markles, would attend. The author wrote that Harry insisted that Meghan accompany him to Balmoral, but Charles told him she couldn’t come.
A royal insider reportedly said: It didn’t go down well with the family, they were all shocked by his behavior.
The Queen insisted on meeting Liz Truss days before her death against doctors’ advice
Just two days before her death, the late Queen invited newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss to Balmoral to form a government.
According to Jobson, the monarch did so against the advice of her doctors, who were concerned for the queen because of her frailty.
However, close sources reportedly said there would be nothing to stop him from completing official meetings with Truss and outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The Queen reportedly insisted it was her duty to formally install Truss as Prime Minister in the traditional kissing hands ceremony.
However, the meetings cost him dearly. Installing Truss was one of her last acts as queen.
The Queen Mother disapproves of Prince Philips’ alpha male parenting style
Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, was reportedly not a fan of the Duke of Edinburgh’s preferred parenting style, particularly when it comes to Charles.
Jobson described the late Prince Philip as having an alpha male parenting style that was bossy and strict towards Charles, who was known for his sensitive nature.
The Queen Mother is said to have disapproved of his brashness and the way he treated Charles.
Philip would set very strict rules and expect Charles to hold incredibly high standards, Jobson wrote. It was a way of exercising control over his behavior or activities.
There was little warmth towards his son and, growing up, Charles often felt lonely and isolated.
Charles agonized over his mistake of not calling off the wedding to Diana
It was claimed in Jobson’s book that the King was distressed that he had not called off his marriage to Diana, although he apparently did not know if they were compatible.
The author wrote that Charles believes he failed not only the monarchy, but himself and Diana as well, by his failure to annul the marriage.
He claimed the then Prince of Wales expressed his reluctance about the marriage to his close circle of friends and said: I desperately wanted out of marriage in 1981 when during the engagement I found out at how awful the outlook was, having had no chance of knowing Diana before.
Diana also reportedly had second thoughts, as she allegedly told her sisters Lady Jane and Sarah that she believed Charles was still in love with Camilla Parker-Bowles, who was married to Andrew Parker-Bowles at the time.
But Charles has long accepted that his reputation from his doomed marriage to Diana would be forever distorted, Jobson wrote.
Charles stopped taking calls from Harry after the Megxit
Jobson also claimed that King Charles had stopped taking Prince Harry calls after stepping down from royal duties in 2020.
Jobson wrote that Harry regularly telephoned his grandmother from California until he continued to try to air his grievances.
At the end, [the late Queen] asked him to speak directly to his father instead, he claimed.
The author wrote that a source told him: Her Majesty found Prince Harry’s calls quite difficult and annoying. She didn’t want to interfere in the father/son relationship and urged him to talk to his father.
He alleged that Charles eventually stopped taking Harry’s calls after his son insulted him and repeatedly asked him for funds.
When the Queen asked Charles why he didn’t give in, he told her he was not a bank, Jobson wrote.
Jobson claimed the Queen felt disappointed by Harry’s decision to step back from royal duties and saw the Sussexes’ departure as a missed opportunity.
The Queen, however, apparently hoped her grandson would find peace and happiness in his new life.
William known to speak forcefully to Charles
The author alleged in his book that William was known so speak forcefully to his father King Charles.
An exchange between them was so heated that it left Charles shaken, he claimed.
Jobson went on to say that the temperaments of Charles’ two sons are reminiscent of their mother Dianas, whom Charles had struggled to deal with during their marriage.
Instead of drawing a line under it, Charles’ relationship with his sons apparently deteriorated further.
Jobson added that Charles’ two sons challenged him on occasion.
