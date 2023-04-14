China’s Xi and Brazil’s Lula meet in Beijing to strengthen ties





BEIJING — Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with visiting Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva on Friday as part of an effort to strengthen ties between two of the world’s largest developing countries. The meeting took place on the second day of Lulas’ visit to China, his country’s largest trading partner and key ally in its bid to challenge Western-dominated economic institutions. Lula was greeted with full military honours, including a 21-gun salute, at the Great Hall of the People adjacent to Tiananmen Square in the heart of the Chinese capital. Their talks largely focused on trade relations and other forms of cooperation, but also touched on the conflict in Ukraine, with the leaders agreeing on the need for a negotiated settlement, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. . As comprehensive strategic partners, China and Brazil share many common interests,” Xi said, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. China … considers relations a high priority on its diplomatic agenda, he said. The leaders then oversaw the signing of agreements in areas ranging from agriculture to aeronautics. It underscored improved relations since Lula took over in January from right-wing populist Jair Bolsonaro, who has shown little interest in foreign travel and under whom relations with China were often strained. Lula’s visit included the Thursday swearing in of former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as head of the China-backed New Development Bank, which finances infrastructure projects in Brazil and elsewhere in the developing world. The bank presents itself as an alternative to the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, which often impose lending conditions that developing countries criticize as punitive. It was established as part of a broader cooperation framework between countries known as BRICS, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa and has approved 99 loan projects totaling more than $34 billion, mostly for infrastructure projects, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Rousseff is Lula’s former chief of staff and succeeded him as Brazil’s first female president. In remarks at the swearing-in ceremony at the bank’s Shanghai headquarters, Lula criticized both the IMF and the US dollar’s dominance in international trade, hailing an agreement between Brazil and China to use the Chinese yuan in their bilateral trade. The new development bank is the product of a partnership between the BRICS countries to create a world with less poverty, less inequality and more sustainability,” Lula said, according to an NDB statement. China is Brazil’s largest export market, buying tens of billions of dollars worth of soybeans, beef, iron ore, poultry, pulp, sugar cane, cotton and crude oil each year. . Brazil is the biggest beneficiary of Chinese investment in Latin America, according to Chinese state media, although Lula has spoken out against outright Chinese ownership of Brazilian companies. Lula’s visit to China follows trips to Argentina and Uruguay in January and to the United States in February, signaling the importance he places on international affairs unlike Bolsonaro. A key part of Lulas’ outreach abroad is his proposal that Brazil and other developing countries, including China, broker peace in Ukraine. However, his suggestion that Ukraine cede Crimea as a way to forge peace has angered Kiev and its closest supporters. China also sought to play a role in ending the conflict, albeit in a way very favorable to Moscow. He refused to condemn the invasion, criticized economic sanctions against Russia and accused the United States and NATO of provoking the conflict. Russia and China declared a relationship without limits in a 2022 joint statement and Xi reaffirmed the closeness of ties in March when meeting President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Also on Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said China would not sell arms to any side in Ukraine’s conflict, while the Defense Ministry said Minister Li Shangfu would visit Moscow next week. for talks with his Russian counterpart.

