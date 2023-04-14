Xi Jinping Visits China’s LG Display… Emphasis on Korea-China Cooperation and US Containment





– Advertisement – This is the first time that we have visited a Korean factory in China after taking power.

Biden’s move to build a US-centric supply chain

Praising Korea-China Relations and Highlighting Friendship Chinese President Xi Jinping visits LG Display’s production base in Guangzhou during a tour of Guangdong Province on the 12th and tours the site. This is the first time President Xi has visited a Korean company in China since he took over as general secretary of the Communist Party of China in 2012. Screenshot from the homepage of China Central (CC) TV Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the LG Display factory located in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China. It is the first time that President Xi has visited a Korean company’s site in China, and it is interpreted as a move to highlight the importance of Korea-China supply chain cooperation. . – Advertisement – According to People’s Daily on the 13th, President Xi visited LG Display and the R&D center of Aion, an electric vehicle brand of Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), the day before. President Xi visited Guangdong Province on the 7th to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and has been inspecting the site since the 10th. People’s Daily explained that “President Xi has grasped the situation of opening up to the world exterior, the development of high-quality manufacturing, the promotion of technological innovation in enterprises and the development of their own brands”. President Xi is known to have visited the LG Display factory in Guangzhou, listened to a one-hour business introduction of LG Display’s Chinese subsidiary, and toured the production line. President Xi did not mention the investment that day, but he is said to have made a good point about Korea-China relations. – Advertisement – LG Display’s factory in Guangzhou covers a total area of ​​700,000 square meters and mainly produces liquid crystal displays (LCDs) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. In July 2020, mass production of OLED panels for 8.5G TVs began. This factory is LG Display’s main overseas production base and one of the largest foreign-funded enterprises in Guangzhou. For LG Display, the Guangzhou factory is the most important global production base together with the production factory in Paju, Gyeonggi province. The business community sees President Xi’s surprise visit as sending the message that Korea is an important partner in verifying US President Joe Biden’s establishment of a US-centric supply chain. The United States is alienating China from the global supply chain system by enacting the Semiconductor Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) one after another. China is taking sweeping measures, such as considering banning the export of rare-earth magnet manufacturing technology, which is a material for electric vehicles. However, there is an analysis that China has no choice but to maintain relations with Korea, which has a key position in semiconductors, batteries and displays. Source: Donga Mark Jones is a world traveler and reporter for News Rebeat. With an inquisitive mind and a love of adventure, Mark brings a unique perspective to the latest world events and provides in-depth and thought-provoking coverage of the world at large. – Advertisement –

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsrebeat.com/world-news/160335.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related