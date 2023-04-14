East Java satisfied with the government of Joko Widodo-Maruf Amin





loading…

Indopol released the results of the East Java Regional Survey which was conducted on Friday (4/14/2023) at the Royal Tulip Hotel in Surabaya. (I)

SURABAYA – Indopol released the results of the East Java Regional Survey conducted on Friday (4/14/2023) at the Royal Tulip Hotel Surabaya. – Indopol released the results of the East Java Regional Survey conducted on Friday (4/14/2023) at the Royal Tulip Hotel Surabaya. Executive Director of Indopol Survey & Consulting, Ratno Sulistiyanto said that the level of satisfaction of the people of East Java with the performance of Joko Widodo-Maruf Amin’s government was in line with the level of satisfaction national level, which was 68.7% (63.1% satisfied and 5.6%). % very satisfied). It was explained, in general, that the level of satisfaction based on demographics: livelihood and type of work was quite high, however, the lowest level of satisfaction was found among people who worked as fishers. , i.e. only 50% of the level of satisfaction. “Meanwhile, based on level of education, the highest satisfaction score was given by respondents who had no education at 80%, and those with an undergraduate degree or higher at 74 .8% followed by those with elementary/MI education at 74.7%,” Ratno says. Meanwhile, based on region, the lowest satisfaction ratings were in the Mataraman and Pantura subculture areas, at 66.1% and 65%, respectively. “Meanwhile, Madura has the highest rate at 80%, followed by Pandulangan-Oseng area at 70.5% and Arek at 68.3%. The level of satisfaction in rural areas is higher (71.7%) than in urban areas (62.4%). ,” he said. The level of East Java people’s satisfaction with the performance of the Joko Widodo-Maruf Amin government is also related to the East Java public’s satisfaction with the application of the law in Indonesia, with a total of 65.7% of the number of satisfied and very satisfied people. . Meanwhile, the public who expressed dissatisfaction and very dissatisfaction totaled 34.2 percent. In addition, East Java public satisfaction with the implementation of democracy in Indonesia stood at a total of 64.1 percent of the number of satisfied and very satisfied people. While the public who expressed dissatisfaction and very dissatisfaction totaled 34.9%. “The East Java public’s satisfaction with the government’s efforts to root out corruption in March 2023 is quite low, namely a total of only 57.8% of those who are satisfied and very satisfied. Meanwhile, the public expressing dissatisfaction and very dissatisfaction is a total of 42.1 percent,” he concluded. (did)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://daerah.sindonews.com/read/1073163/704/survei-indopol-jawa-timur-puas-atas-pemerintahan-joko-widodo-maruf-amin-1681473860 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related