Politics
Compare Macron’s pension reform ambition with Jokowi’s omnibus law – Universities
Kornelius Purba (The Jakarta post)
Jakarta ●
Fri, April 14, 2023
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo know each other quite well as they have often met at the annual Group of 20 summits. The two also face difficult challenges in their quest to leave lasting legacies when they will complete their terms.
Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets across France, often violently, over the past two months to protest President Macron’s sweeping pension reform, which will raise the mandatory retirement age from 62 at age 64. Macron is sticking to his guns and will continue to fight for the reform program until the end of his second five-year term in 2027.
President Jokowi also faces massive resistance from unions and students against the Job Creation Act and its replacement of the Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) on Job Creation, which critics consider very favorable to investors. But Jokowi is luckier than Macron because resistance to the omnibus legislation waned before the House of Representatives approved Perppu last month.
The House passed the Jobs Act in October 2020 which, in one fell swoop, changes 79 laws and eliminates thousands of regulations unfavorable to business and investment. But it will take several more months to prepare all the technical regulations necessary for the implementation of the new law.
Jakarta Post said more than 90% of the law is designed to boost domestic and foreign investment by removing bureaucratic inefficiencies and excessive licensing requirements as well as opaque, overlapping and contradictory regulations that have long hampered competitiveness .
The law is widely welcomed by foreign investors as the regulations will streamline trade rules in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, which is notorious for its corrupt bureaucracy.
The Constitutional Court, however, in its judicial review declared the law conditionally unconstitutional because its deliberation process lacked public consultation. While the Court was asking for a review, the government chose to file a Perppu, which is broadly similar to the previous law.
In France, President Macron used Article 49.3 of the Constitution to push through his pension reform last month. The article grants the president the executive power to pass a bill without a vote of parliament. The opposition has the right to contest the decision of the president by a motion of censure. Macron defeated the opposition’s bid to drop the bill, meaning it will come into full effect by the end of this year. However, the Constitutional Council always has the last word on the new law.
For the opposition, Macron’s action is a flagrant violation of democracy. Macron easily overcame massive domestic opposition in terms of legality. But as opinion polls have shown, the majority of French people reject pension reform, which means the agenda comes up against a question of legitimacy. Street protests and strikes by workers are likely to continue and will have serious repercussions on the French economy and public order.
The world quoted Macron saying in a television interview on March 22 that he is guided by “a sense of responsibility. Does this reform make me happy? No”, he argued, presenting the image of a politician only concerned with “the general interest”. Whatever it takes. “If I have to face unpopularity today, I will,” he said. He added that he had no regrets.
Macron’s predecessors such as Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy failed to reform the retirement age. Macron wants to leave an eternal legacy to his nation, while the French don’t want to lose the privileges that set them apart from their European neighbors like Germany and Britain. The French are more optimistic about the retirement age than others on the continent. They reject Macron’s reform program because they will have to work longer for less incentive.
French companies are also reluctant to hire aging workers for longer as they often have difficulty adapting to new technologies. Employers are more willing to pay younger workers who are willing to work longer and receive less.
Retirees will receive their full monthly pension after working 43 years instead of 41.5 years at the current level by 2027. Retirees have already taken 15.9% of France’s gross domestic product (GDP), compared to an average 13.6% in the EU and barely 12.6% in Germany.
In most EU countries, citizens settled much earlier for a longer retirement age.
Macron came to power in 2017 with a strong image as an economic reformer. He wants to leave a strong legacy with his reform programme, including the reform of the complicated pension system, which is widely regarded as one of the most generous pension systems among EU members.
For Jokowi, one of his greatest accomplishments, if not his greatest, is getting the House to approve the Perppu Jobs Creation Act on March 21.
Many people are still unhappy with the new law and will likely challenge it in the Constitutional Court. I think this time the Court will choose to uphold the law rather than respond to the demand of those who oppose the Jobs Act.
Will Macron eventually defeat his opposition? Like the story of Jokowi with his sweeping job creation law, Macron is likely to rise to the challenge of winning the battle, even at the cost of democracy.
***
The author is editor-in-chief at Jakarta Post.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thejakartapost.com/opinion/2023/04/14/comparing-macrons-pension-reform-ambition-with-jokowis-omnibus-law.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
