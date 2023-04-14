Politics
Mother, 40, on the high seas after finding an image of a SEAL while peeling potatoes for the Sunday roast
- Corinne Dolman, 40, was preparing Easter Sunday lunch when she saw him
- Photo of business owner Nuneaton has garnered over 110,000 reactions on Facebook
A Warwickshire mother has been amazed after finding an image of a baby seal peeling potatoes for a Sunday roast.
Corinne Dolman, 40, was cooking lunch for her family on Easter Sunday morning when she did a ‘double take’.
The home bakery business owner had spotted an uncanny resemblance to the mammal in her potato peel that made her laugh, admitting she liked “a bit of nonsense”.
Three dimples on the side of the skin form a perfect little seal face, with indentations that wrap around for a mouth and the edge of a fin.
She broke off the undeniably cute peel, which came from potatoes meant to be roasted, to show the photo to her hubby.
Nuneaton’s mum Corrine Dolman, 40, did a ‘double take’ when she spotted a resemblance to a seal in her potato peel
Corrine, from Nuneaton, said: ‘It was Easter Sunday and I got up early to cook Easter lunch before the kids got up – as I was half asleep I did a double take when I noticed it on the stack.
“I actually took the photo to show my husband because it made me laugh how much it looked like a seal and I like a bit of nonsense.
“The potatoes came from Tesco in Bedworth and were meant to be roasted.”
She then shared the photo on Facebook to “bring a smile or two”, with the caption: “Surprised to see a baby seal in my potato peelings this morning.”
His post received more than 113,000 reactions, 3,200 shares and 2,600 comments.
One person commented, “I was marching and it stopped me cold. I had to zoom wow!’
It’s strange ! Thousands of people online agree that Corinne’s skin looks like a seal
Another suggested Corinne ‘save’ the peel because it was ‘too cute’.
While skin tickled thousands of people who saw the photo, Corrinne admitted that a seal isn’t the most seasonal image that could have appeared in her food.
She joked, “It would have been more fitting if Jesus had appeared in my Easter potatoes.”
That said, his sealskin joins a long line of animals and public figures that have appeared in foodstuffs.
In the past year alone, people have spotted Boris Johnson in a chicken korma, Elvis in a pot of McDonald’s ketchup, Shakespeare in a light bulb, Queen Elizabeth II in a cloud, John Lennon in a pint glass, Harry Styles in a slice of bacon and the beloved character Shrek in a curry and tub of ice cream
