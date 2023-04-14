Russian-Ukrainian War News: Live Updates





Leaked US intelligence documents indicate that Ecuador’s right-wing government has in recent months considered sending Soviet-designed MI-17 helicopters to Ukraine, a move backed by the US.

Ecuador would have been the first Latin American country to send weapons to kyiv, according to the documents. It was unclear from the leaked documents whether Ecuador had followed through.

The Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry denied any negotiations with Ukraine on Thursday, saying in a statement that a donation of military goods and supplies is not mentioned in Ecuadorian law, so an operation of these characteristics would be impossible. Political and economic relations between Ecuador and Russia have been strengthened under the presidency of Rafael Correa, according to Juan Carlos Herrera, professor of international law in Quito specializing in Russia and Ukraine. Mr. Correa, a leftist, served from 2007 to 2017. In 2021, Ecuadorian exports to Russia totaled almost a billion dollars its fifth destination after the United States, China, Panama and Chile. But Mr Herrera said relations between Ecuador and Russia had been strained since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022. The country’s President, Guillermo Lasso, condemned the invasion of Russia immediately and expressed his full support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call last June. In a leaked top-secret analysis dated February this year, US intelligence officials wrote that the Russian military recommended suspending economic relations with Ecuador if the helicopter transfer took place. The analysis offers a window into the geopolitical balance that many countries are trying to find as the war drags on. At least three of Latin America’s biggest countries, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia, all ruled by leftists, have refused to send arms to Ukraine, with leaders saying they will not take sides in the war. Vladimir Rouvinski, a political scientist at Icesi University in Colombia who studies Russian-Latin American relations, said Latin American countries were trying to stay out of the conflict because they were afraid. They don’t know how this war is going to end, how the new rules of the game are going to be, he said. They worry about the change in the international order. According to the leaked US intelligence assessment, Ecuador hoped to send its aging MI-17 helicopters to Ukraine and persuade the United States to provide alternative aircraft. Ecuadorian officials had requested US support to supply the Soviet-era helicopters to kyiv. The potential transfer was first reported by Ecuadorian media in January. It remains unclear whether US officials have firmly promised to replace the Ecuadorian planes if they were sent to kyiv, or even if the arrangement goes ahead. But Laura Richardson, the commander of US Southern Command, said in a Atlantic Council discussion in January that the government was working with Latin American countries to donate Russian equipment to Ukraine and replace it with American equipment. She added that they were taking advantage of Russia’s inability to provide countries with new military equipment. Ecuadorian officials knew that sending their old weapons to kyiv could irritate their trading partner Moscow, according to the leaked analysis. The analysis goes on to say that the Ecuadorians were still likely to donate the helicopters to Ukraine, but added that they could also change their minds. Without prompt American logistical support, according to the analysis, Ecuador could reconsider its planned donation in the face of Russian economic pressure and domestic political pressure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/live/2023/04/14/world/russia-ukraine-news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related