Xi emphasizes tech autonomy on trip to southern China





Chinese President Xi Jinping renewed his call for the world’s second-largest economy to pursue self-sufficiency in a range of key industries during a trip to the southern province of Guangdong this week that highlighted its top priorities. as he begins his third term. Photo by Qilai Shen / Bloomberg Content of the article (Bloomberg) Chinese President Xi Jinping renewed his call for the world’s No.2 economy to pursue self-reliance in a range of key industries during a trip this week to the southern province of Guangdong that highlighted his top priorities as he enters his third term. Advertisement 2 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. THIS CONTENT IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Unlimited online access to articles from across Canada with one account

Get exclusive access to the National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition you can share, download and comment on

Enjoy behind-the-scenes insights and analysis from our award-winning journalists

Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists

Daily puzzles including New York Times crossword puzzles SUBSCRIBE TO UNLOCK MORE ITEMS Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Unlimited online access to articles from across Canada with one account

Get exclusive access to the National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition you can share, download and comment on

Enjoy behind-the-scenes insights and analysis from our award-winning journalists

Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists

Daily puzzles including New York Times crossword puzzles SIGN UP TO UNLOCK MORE ITEMS Create an account or log in to continue your reading experience. Access items from across Canada with one account

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments

Enjoy additional items per month

Receive email updates from your favorite authors Content of the article Achieving high-level autonomy in science and technology is key to advancing China’s modernization, Xi said during a meeting with ruling Communist Party officials on Thursday, according to the agency. Xinhua official press. Financial Post cover stories Sign up to receive the best daily stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the subscribe button, you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for recording! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder. The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will soon be in your inbox. We encountered a problem during your registration. Try Again Content of the article He called for new measures to build capacity for independent innovation and make greater progress in achieving breakthroughs in core technologies in key areas. This trip included stops at the factories of LG Display Co. in Guangzhou and GAC AION New Energy Automobile Co., as well as visits to a key port and agricultural facilities. The Chinese president’s comments underscore his resolve to counter what he said is complete containment and repression by US-led Western countries by engaging in homegrown technological advancements. Xi broke with tradition last month by getting another five years at the helm of the company. Content of the article Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Read: US says China must take strong action to counter national champions The Biden administration has imposed strict export controls on shipments of advanced semiconductors to China, part of a strategy that national security adviser Jake Sullivan said was necessary to maintain such a lead. broad as possible in key technologies. The United States has already rallied the governments of the Netherlands and Japan to curb exports of advanced chips and is working to further tighten restrictions. The last borders could arrive as early as this month. During his four-day trip to China’s largest province of Guangdong by gross domestic product, Xi said core technologies in key areas should be based on independent research and development, while international cooperation is also welcome, according to the Xinhua report. Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article He said the country should strengthen education and talent cultivation to lay a solid foundation for self-reliance and strength in science and technology. More: How China aims to revamp the economy as key lawmakers meet: QuickTake Xi also pointed to his other top priorities he has set for his administration over the next few years, including: Follow the path of common prosperity and ensure that less developed regions can catch up. The common prosperity slogan has worried investors, who fear it will imply higher taxes on the wealthy and a cap on executive salaries.

During his visit to the LG Display factory in Guangzhou, he stressed that China remains open to foreign investors. Xi’s strict adherence to the country’s Covid Zero over the past three years has limited investment in China, which was largely closed to the rest of the world.

Xi said an education campaign should solidify the ideals and beliefs of party members and officials in 2023. Last month, the president tightened his grip on government and the economy with the biggest overhaul of the Communist Party in power for years. With the help of Yujing Liu. Share this article on your social network

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://financialpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/xi-focuses-on-tech-self-reliance-on-trip-to-southern-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related