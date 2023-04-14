Tory backlash intensifies over Bravermans’ degrading remarks

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman is facing criticism from her own party for making one mistake after another through her divisive and biased remarks.

Britain’s new Attorney General Suella Braverman attends her first Cabinet meeting after being appointed to the role, following a reshuffle the day before, at Downing Street in London, Britain. (Reuters archive)



UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman faces backlash from senior Tory ministers and peers who believe she is damaging the party’s reputation with her ‘racist’ comments and undermining the agenda party for personal purposes.

The backlash demonstrates growing outrage among Tory MPs and their peers at Braverman’s recurring use of racially offensive rhetoric.

Tory ministers and their peers fear Braverman’s inflammatory remarks on several cases in recent months could increase community tensions, which could cost the party potential votes it certainly needs in the next election.

In a interview with the Guardian, a former senior minister in Boris Johnson’s government described Braverman as a “genuine racist bigot”.

They also said that “the country is not as farcical as it claims” and that it has dropped the “conservative reputation for discrimination to a new low, which also gives the country a bad name. “.

In recent weeks, the Home Secretary’s racist remarks about British Pakistani men have sparked concern and anger among the British public. She argued that the grooming gangs were mainly made up of British Pakistani men who “chased, raped, drugged and hurt”, particularly “white British girls”.

She has also been strongly criticized and condemned for her inhuman remarks about migrants. She described the arrival of migrants in the UK as an ‘invasion’ and said ‘the British people deserve to know which side is serious about stopping the invasion on our south coast and which side is not’ .

More recently she has again come to the center of criticism for allegedly telling Essex Police who collected racist dolls from an Essex pub that they should ‘catch criminals’ instead of dealing with ‘nonsense “.

Braverman’s remarks also put Prime Minister Rishi Sunak under enormous pressure. The Tories warned him on Thursday that Baverman needed to be subdued for the welfare of the party.

The former minister, whose name was not revealed by the Guardian, said “Sunak must build on the foundations we already have, stop the culture wars and create change. But his inaction shows how badly he is unsure of his own abilities.

The former minister also indicated that the Minister of the Interior is weaponizing his own ethnicity to exonerate himself from accusations of racism. “She’s not stupid, she believes she has the right to say these things because she’s not white. But his language only exacerbates the hatred,” they said.

According to some of his Tory Party colleagues, Braverman deliberately continues to make racist comments to charm party members to secure a strong position in the Tory and UK leadership in the upcoming election.

Another criticism of Braverman came from Tory Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, who pointed out that Braverman’s racist remarks reveal she is not qualified to be the UK Home Secretary. Warsi said: “Whether this constant use of racist rhetoric is strategy or incompetence, it doesn’t matter. Both show that she is not fit for high office.

Warsi also warned Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and says that “The Prime Minister needs to send a very strong message that this kind of rhetoric, whether it’s on small boats, whether it’s the things she was saying at the weekend that are not evidence-based, not nuanced, not at all explanatory in any way, it has to stop.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies