Politics
Tory backlash intensifies over Bravermans’ degrading remarks
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman is facing criticism from her own party for making one mistake after another through her divisive and biased remarks.
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman faces backlash from senior Tory ministers and peers who believe she is damaging the party’s reputation with her ‘racist’ comments and undermining the agenda party for personal purposes.
The backlash demonstrates growing outrage among Tory MPs and their peers at Braverman’s recurring use of racially offensive rhetoric.
Tory ministers and their peers fear Braverman’s inflammatory remarks on several cases in recent months could increase community tensions, which could cost the party potential votes it certainly needs in the next election.
In a interview with the Guardian, a former senior minister in Boris Johnson’s government described Braverman as a “genuine racist bigot”.
They also said that “the country is not as farcical as it claims” and that it has dropped the “conservative reputation for discrimination to a new low, which also gives the country a bad name. “.
In recent weeks, the Home Secretary’s racist remarks about British Pakistani men have sparked concern and anger among the British public. She argued that the grooming gangs were mainly made up of British Pakistani men who “chased, raped, drugged and hurt”, particularly “white British girls”.
She has also been strongly criticized and condemned for her inhuman remarks about migrants. She described the arrival of migrants in the UK as an ‘invasion’ and said ‘the British people deserve to know which side is serious about stopping the invasion on our south coast and which side is not’ .
More recently she has again come to the center of criticism for allegedly telling Essex Police who collected racist dolls from an Essex pub that they should ‘catch criminals’ instead of dealing with ‘nonsense “.
Braverman’s remarks also put Prime Minister Rishi Sunak under enormous pressure. The Tories warned him on Thursday that Baverman needed to be subdued for the welfare of the party.
The former minister, whose name was not revealed by the Guardian, said “Sunak must build on the foundations we already have, stop the culture wars and create change. But his inaction shows how badly he is unsure of his own abilities.
The former minister also indicated that the Minister of the Interior is weaponizing his own ethnicity to exonerate himself from accusations of racism. “She’s not stupid, she believes she has the right to say these things because she’s not white. But his language only exacerbates the hatred,” they said.
According to some of his Tory Party colleagues, Braverman deliberately continues to make racist comments to charm party members to secure a strong position in the Tory and UK leadership in the upcoming election.
Another criticism of Braverman came from Tory Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, who pointed out that Braverman’s racist remarks reveal she is not qualified to be the UK Home Secretary. Warsi said: “Whether this constant use of racist rhetoric is strategy or incompetence, it doesn’t matter. Both show that she is not fit for high office.
Warsi also warned Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and says that “The Prime Minister needs to send a very strong message that this kind of rhetoric, whether it’s on small boats, whether it’s the things she was saying at the weekend that are not evidence-based, not nuanced, not at all explanatory in any way, it has to stop.
Source: TRTWorld and agencies
|
Sources
2/ https://www.trtworld.com/europe/racist-bigot-tory-backlash-grows-over-braverman-s-demeaning-remarks-67080
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- PTI to Write Letter to Pakistani President Arif Alvi Regarding Term of Career Government of Punjab
- Want to go home? Check the latest train and plane rules!
- The English cricket legend is full of praise for Indian Premier League supporters
- Colonial fashion show brings local historical figures to life
- World powers condemn violence as fighting erupts in Sudan | tidings
- Kangana Ranaut has again taken a course from this famous Bollywood personality, said this while sharing an old post
- Richard LaFave 1944-2023 | News, Sports, Jobs
- The Pentagon leak case has been compared to that of Chelsea Manning
- Former President Donald Trump Compares Losing US Currency War Against China To America Losing World War
- Bollywood Nights: NYC’s Biggest Weekly Saturday Night Party @ SOB’s Tickets, Sat, Apr 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM
- Lehigh takes Boston University 13-9 on Senior Night
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Black Thigh-High Slit Dress For ‘Citadel’ Promotions