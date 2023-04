Indonesian president grants unprecedented clemency to death row inmate convicted of drugs

JAKARTA Indonesian President Joko Widodo has granted clemency to a woman who spent more than 20 years on death row for drug trafficking, a rights move Amnesty called unprecedented. Merri Utami, 49, was sentenced to death in 2002 by a court in Tangerang, west of the capital Jakarta, after being found guilty of attempting to smuggle heroin into Indonesia. She claimed she was tricked into becoming a drug mule. We appreciate this leniency decision. Finally, the president wants to open his eyes to the fact that drug-related crimes are not just about drug lords and… harsh punishments, said Ms. Aisya Humaida, one of Merris’ lawyers. Amnesty International Indonesia’s executive director, Usman Hamid, hailed the decision to grant clemency to a death row inmate, calling it unprecedented under Mr Widodos’ administration. This is important to show that there is no correlation, let alone causation, between the death penalty and the drop in drug-related crimes, Mr. Usman said. Merris’ lawyers were considering next steps to try to further reduce his sentence, Ms Aisya said. Mr. Widodo granted clemency to Merri nearly seven years after he first sent a plea to the president. In 2014, he declared a drug emergency shortly after taking office, calling for tougher sentences for drug offenses and reinstating executions. His government, however, has begun to amend its radical policies, said human rights lawyer Todung Mulya Lubis. There is a change in policy, he says. The National Narcotics Agency actively advocated the death penalty for drug offenders. Now (they are) focused on rehabilitation. Indonesia handed down at least 114 death sentences in 2021, according to an Amnesty International report, bringing the size of its death row to more than 500, including a number of foreigners. In 2021, 82% of all recorded death sentences were for drug offences, according to the report. Merri was set for execution in 2016, but authorities spared her and nine other convicts at the last minute. Another convicted woman, Filipina Mary Jane Veloso, was also due to face the firing squad in 2015, but was granted a reprieve after a woman suspected of recruiting her was arrested in the Philippines. Veloso was arrested in Indonesia in 2010 for carrying a suitcase filled with 2.6 kg of heroin, and later sentenced to death. The Philippine government has applied for clemency in 2022 for Veloso, the latest high-profile attempt to save his life. AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/indonesian-president-grants-unprecedented-clemency-to-death-row-drug-convict The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related