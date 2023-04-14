Lula and Xi Jinping sign 15 partnership agreements in Beijing

President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva and Chinese President Xi Jinping signed, this Friday 14, in Beijing, 15 offers business and partnership. Lula is traveling in this Asian country and was received at the Great Hall of the People, the seat of the Chinese government.

The representatives took part in an extended meeting with ministers and advisers from the two countries and had a private meeting. In this conversation, in addition to bilateral issues, they discussed dialogue and negotiations to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A dinner in honor of Lula was also hosted by Xi Jinping.

The terms signed between the two countries include agreements on space cooperation, research and innovation, digital economy and the fight against hunger, exchange of communication content between the two countries and trade facilitation.

One of the agreements provides for the development of CBERS-6, the sixth in a line of satellites built under the bilateral partnership. According to the Brazilian government, the differential of the new model is technology that allows monitoring of biomes such as the Amazon rainforest, even with clouds.

certificate

Other signed documents deal with the electronic certification of products of animal origin and the sanitary and quarantine requirements that slaughterhouses must meet to export meat from Brazil to China. Brazil is the main supplier of beef to the Asian country and 60% of Brazilian production is sold to China.

As part of the Brazilian President’s visit, the business sector also announced 20 new offers between the two countries in areas such as renewable energy, the automotive industry, agribusiness, green credit lines, information technology, health and infrastructure.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, these agreements are in addition to those announced during the Brazil-China Economic Seminar, held on March 29, totaling more than 40 new partnerships. Lula was supposed to make this trip at the end of last month, on the occasion of the seminar, but a case of pneumonia forced him to postpone the appointment.

In the tourism sector, the inclusion of Brazil in the list of authorized destinations for trips by Chinese tourist groups stands out, which represents a great opportunity for the growth of the flow of visitors between the two countries, underlined the Itamaraty.

Before signing the deeds, Lula and the Brazilian entourage took part in a flower laying ceremony at the monument to the Heroes of the People, in Praça da Paz Celestial.

other encounters

Earlier, also at the Great Hall of the People, Lula met with the Speaker of the National People’s Congress of China, Zhao Leji. According to the Presidency of the Republic, they focused on the strategic partnership between Brazil and China, the expansion of trade flows between the countries and the balance of global geopolitics.

Lula pointed out that Brazil was the first country to recognize China as a market economy. He stressed that the Asian country was an essential partner for the creation of the Brics [bloco formado por Brasil, Rssia, ndia, China e frica do Sul] and that the bilateral relationship between the nations has the potential to consolidate a new South-South relationship at the global level, informed the Palácio do Planalto.

The two leaders also underlined their intention to increase investment and strengthen cooperation in sectors such as education and space.

The first engagement of the day for Lula and members of his entourage was meeting State Grid Chairman Zhang Zhigang. The company is the power sector leader in China and has investments in Brazil, with 19 concessionaires and transmission lines in 14 states.

According to Planalto, Lula reinforced the importance of Chinese investment in Brazil, confidence in the national economy and the federal government’s emphasis on investment in renewable energy and the expansion of the transmission network, integrating from wind and solar generation projects to the conventional grid. .

China has been Brazil’s main trading partner since 2009. The volume traded between the two countries in 2022 was 150.4 billion US dollars. The year 2023 marks the fiftieth anniversary of the start of commercial relations between Brazil and China. The first sale between the two countries took place in 1973, a year before the establishment of Sino-Brazilian diplomatic relations.

The trip is Lula’s fourth international visit after taking office in his third term. The President visited Argentina, Uruguay and the United States. He also received, in Brasilia, the German Prime Minister, Olaf Scholz, at the end of January.

Yesterday (13), Lula filled his agenda in Shanghai, where he took part in the investiture of former president Dilma Rousseff at the head of the Novo Banco de Desenvolvimento, the development bank of the Brics, met men of ‘business and visited the Huawei technology research center and development center.

President Lula’s entourage leaves China tomorrow (15). On the way back to Brazil, the presidential plane will land in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, for an official visit.