Jammu Schoolgirl video request to PM Narendra Modi goes viral

Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir:

Little Seerat Naaz is not happy to have to sit on a dirty floor with friends at her school and wants the most powerful office holder in the country to do something about it.

In a now viral video on Facebook, the little girl from Lohai-Malhar village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir expresses a sweet wish to Prime Minister Narendra Modi – “Please Modi-ji, you don’t want to build a school (Please Modi-ji, build a beautiful school for us)”

The video, shared on Facebook by a page named News from Marmik of Jammu and Kashmir, now has nearly 2 million views and over 1,16,000 likes to date.

The young schoolgirl begins the video request, which lasts just under 5 minutes, by introducing herself as a local government high school student.

She then steps out of frame and walks around her school grounds, giving ‘Modi-i‘ an idea of ​​just what she’s missing and what she thinks the authorities could do to improve it.

Looking into the lens, she said, “Modi-ji, mujhe nahi aap se ek baat kehni hain (Modi-ji, there’s something I need to tell you.)”

The young Seerat then points the phone’s camera at an uncovered concrete surface, just outside two closed doors which she identifies as the “manager’s office and staff room”.

“Look how dirty our floor is. Humein yahan niche bithate hain (Look how dirty the floor is. They make us sit here).”

The girl then takes PM Modi on a virtual tour of the school building saying, “Chalo mein aap ko bari si building dikhati hoon aapne school ki (let me show you the big building where our school is)”.

As she walks forward and points the camera to the right, an unfinished building appears.

“Yeh dekho, from the last 5 years, see how many famous buildings are there. Chalo mein aap ko andar se khati hoon (Look how dirty the building has been for 5 years. Let me show you around inside the building)”.

After pointing the camera at where the students are sitting for their lessons, it points again to the floor and the layer of dust visible on it.

“Please, Aap se na ask karti hoon, aap na achha sa bana do school. Humein niche baithna parta hain aur hamari uniform gandi ho jati hain aur phir humein Mamma marti hain. We don’t even have a bench (I ask you to build us a nice school for us. Currently, we have to sit on the floor because of which our uniforms get dirty. Our mothers often scold us for dirtying our uniforms. We don’t have benches for us Sit) .”

She then takes a flight of stairs to the first floor and directs her lens to the hallway, which has a dirty appearance similar to the one on the ground floor.

“Please Modi-Ji, mein aap wonders karti hoon ki achha sa bana de yeh school. I am also pleased (Please Modi-ji, I request you to improve the infrastructure of the school. Please grant my wish)”.

She then jumps down the stairs and heads for the outer enclosure with her camera firmly aimed at the surface.

The little one points her lens towards the “toilets”. “Look, how beautiful our toilets are and everything that has been done (Look how dirty the toilets are – and broken too).”

She then points to an open space where she says a new school building is being built.

Giving a first-hand view of the lack of facilities at school, she shows how students need to relieve themselves in the open air. She points the camera at a pit where the students go to relieve themselves.

The girl ends the video with a call to PM Modi. “Modi-Ji, aap poor desh ki sunte ho. Meri bhi sun lo aur achha sa humara yeh school banwa do. Bilkul Sundar at bana do taaki humein niche na baithna padhe school. Taaki Mamma na pond. Why don’t you read better? Humara school please achhe se banwa do (Modi-ji, you listen to the whole nation. Please listen to me too and build a good school for us. The school should be such that we don’t have to sit on the floor. For don’t my mother scold me for dirtying my uniform. So that we can all study well. Please make us build a nice school)”, she concludes, saying.