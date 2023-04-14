Lula signs agreements with Xi Jinping in Beijing

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Friday (14) with the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, as part of his official engagements during his trip to the Asian country. The two signed agreements this Friday morning, Brasilia time, early evening in Beijing.

He was received by the Chinese President and his wife Peng Li Yuan in Tiananmen Square, Beijing, at 5:35 a.m. (Brasilia time), during a welcoming ceremony.

The meeting took place in the Great Hall of the People. Part of it had the participation of the Brazilian entourage accompanying the president. The meeting then proceeded behind closed doors.

This Friday is the last day of Lula’s trip after visiting Shanghai on Thursday (13), where he attended the inauguration of former President Dilma Rousseff as president of the Brics bank and met Chinese businessmen .

Before returning to Brazil, the president will be in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday (15).

diary in beijing

Previously, Lula had met several Chinese leaders in Beijing.

His first meeting was with the president of State Grid, Zhang Zhiganga Chinese electricity company that has investments in Brazil.

Lula reinforced the importance of Chinese investment in the country, confidence in the national economy and the government’s emphasis on investment in renewable energy and the expansion of the transmission network, integrating the projects of wind and solar generation to the conventional grid.

“We don’t want to be sellers for companies. We want to build, with partnerships, the things that need to be done in Brazil,” the president said.

He then met with the Speaker of the National People’s Congress of China, Zhao Lejiin the Great Hall of the People, seat of the Chinese government.

They talked about raising the level of strategic partnership between Brazil and China, expanding trade flows between the countries and balancing global geopolitics.

Lula pointed out that Brazil was the first country to recognize China as a market economy, pointed out that the Asian country was an essential partner for the creation of the BRICS and that the bilateral relationship between the nations has the potential to consolidate a new South-South relationship at the global level.

“It is important to say that China has been a privileged partner of Brazil in its trade relations. It is with China that we maintain the most important flow of foreign trade. It is with China that we have our greatest trade balance and with China that we try to balance global geopolitics by discussing the most important issues,” President Lula said.

At the event, with the participation of parliamentarians from the national delegation party for China, the leaders stressed their intention to increase investment and strengthen cooperation in sectors such as education and space.

After the meeting, Lula and the Brazilian entourage took part in a flower laying ceremony at the monument to the Heroes of the People, in Praça da Paz Celestial.

It is a symbolic gesture often observed by heads of state during official visits to China.

On the agenda of the Brazilian president this Friday was also a meeting with the Chinese Prime Minister, Li Qiang. One of the topics discussed was the diversification of investments between the two countries.

We want to have a relationship with China that goes beyond economy and trade, the president said, citing areas such as science and technology, academic exchange through university-to-university relations, the clean energy, including more Brazilian industrialized products as an example of this desired diversification. .in commerce and the aerospace industry.

Lula also highlighted Brazil’s 50-year strategic partnership with China. The first sale between the countries took place in 1973, a year before the establishment of Sino-Brazilian diplomatic relations. Since 2009, China has established itself as Brazil’s main trading partner.

*With information from Agência Brasil and Reuters