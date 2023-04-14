Politics
Rahul Gandhi’s libel trial sheds light on the move away from democracy under Narendra Modi
Rahul Gandhi, India’s most prominent opposition leader and main opponent of the country’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, was recently disqualified as a member of parliament. It came after Gandhi was guilty of defamation for a comment he made about Modis’ surname at a rally in 2019.
Modis, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, had also waged a furious campaign demanding Rahul Gandhi mango maafi (Rahul Gandhi, excuse me) after comments Gandhi made during his recent visit to the UK. The scion of India’s most prominent political dynasty has made several remarks alleging that India’s democratic institutions are being deliberately undermined by the current government.
According to BJP members, this amounted to defaming India itself. Their reasoning was that criticizing the state of India’s postcolonial democracy in the halls of the former colonizing country crosses the line. But this hypersensitivity is tantamount to evading scrutiny if it means that democratically elected leaders cannot freely express their opinions in any forum.
Modi and the BJP’s political brand have thrived on the sustained use of deliberately contradictory discourses and policies as part of what I called his postcolonial neoliberal nationalism. This political project has been divisive for its weaponization of colonial history, its failure to act on crony capitalism and for claiming a monopoly on what it means to be nationalist.
The space to raise these concerns in India is rapidly shrinking, as shown by the decline in civil and political freedoms that has led India to be ranked as the only partly free in the latest Freedom House index.
Gandhi, along with other opposition leaders and scholars like us and others, inside and outside India, have pointed the finger at this democratic backsliding Or worse occurring in India. Such criticisms regularly come up against the political labeling of being anti-national, anti-Indian and foreign-funded.
In various speeches and forums during his visit to the UK in March, Gandhi asserted, as he regularly does in India, that Modi and the BJP are waging an unprecedented campaign against political opposition, civil society and dissent.
In this they do the bidding of the far right Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) (National Organization of Volunteers). Gandhi described the RSS as a fundamentalist and fascist movement that has virtually captured just about every institution in India.
Gandhi is not the only one to criticize the RSS. Writer and activist Arundhati Roy has says the same about movementarguing that the century-old paramilitary movement was backed by much of India’s business sector.
Democracy in decline
THE RSS is a kernel of Sangh Parivar umbrella movement of various right-wing organizations and ideological parent of the BJP. He was quite open about his desire to turn India into a strongly militaristic nation based on the extreme Hindu nationalism.
Institutional capture by the BJP is evident in its control of the Indian high bureaucracyregular use of Execution Directorate (a law enforcement agency under the Ministry of Finance) to political targeting of the opposition, and the installation of controversial leaders of academic and cultural institutions. Thanks to longtime pressure from Sangh Parivareven textbooks have been revised to present a selective and Hinduism-centric view of history and science.
With the support of many in business and media, the BJP has built a cult around Modi based on the idea of one leader, one party, one (Hindu) nation. It looks like what many would consider to bear the hallmarks of modern fascism.
Political labeling
The BJP’s reaction to Gandhis’ criticisms only confirms this assessment. Rather than attacking the substance of Gandhi’s arguments, the party and its supporters instead focused on his personal criticism. They portray Gandhi and other critics as anti-national and part of a alien conspiracy weaken India.
This contempt for the opposition by no means stops with political figures such as Gandhi. In March, Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju mentioned that some retired judges were is part of the anti-Indian gang.
The BJP also has a poor record on free speech in India. International media monitor RSF stated in its current report that:
Violence against journalists, politically partisan media and the concentration of media ownership demonstrate that press freedom is in crisis in the world’s largest democracy.
In recent times, this repression and intimidation has extended to the international media. After the BBC broadcast a documentary criticizing the Modis government, the authorities raided the BBC office in Delhiallegedly for tax reasons.
The BBC documentary arguably said nothing that Indian scholars and activists have not challenged since the Gujarat riots in 2002, when Modi was beginning his rise as the state’s chief minister. Yet the Modi government students punished who tried to screen the documentary in their universities, and invoked emergency laws ban the documentary.
Of course, the rise of authoritarian style politics in electoral democracies is not limited to India. But given the sheer size of India, which is expected to overtake China as the world’s most populous country this year, and its reputation as an established non-Western democracy, the importance of Gandhis’ warnings and his continued treatment at the hands of of the ruling party in India is a major concern.
Gandhi has appealed his conviction, but his warnings and those of countless other politicians, activists and public intellectuals deserve to be taken seriously by the rest of the world. The reaction of the world can determine whether India will remain the largest democracy in the world or become an indicator of autocratization in the years to come.
