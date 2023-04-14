Xi Jinping Thought: China removes mention of democracy and rule of law from state guidelines





The most recent version of the “State Council Working Procedures”, a manual that governs China’s highest legislative body, no longer refers to ideas such as democracy, the rule of law, openness or even Marxism-Leninism, the founding ideology of the CCP. , reported Vision Times. The proceedings, which were posted on the regime’s official websites on March 18, make no reference to former CCP leaders, including Mao Zedong and Hu Jintao, or their ideological contributions to the regime. Informing State Council officials that they must follow its instructions as the “core” of the Communist Party Central Committee, the regulations refer only to the philosophies of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi Jinping Thought The colloquial name for Xi’s official contributions to CCP doctrine is “Xi Jinping Thought.” The most recent version of the procedures has only 43 articles, compared to 64 in the previous version. A hand-picked ally of Xi, Chinese Premier Li Qiang will push Xi Jinping’s ideas forward in the form of the document. The supreme executive body of the Chinese government is the State Council, also known as the Central People’s Government. He functions as the de facto subordinate of the CCP leadership, as do all government agencies. According to Vision Times, the prime minister typically serves as the chairman of the State Council and is responsible for overseeing day-to-day government operations. The Working Procedures include a new clause requiring the State Council to “report all major decisions, major events and important situations” to the Central Committee “in a timely manner”, in addition to the article on follow the direction of Xi. According to Vision Times, such significant changes in the policies of the State Council not only indicate the Communist Party’s increased control over the Chinese government, but also Xi Jinping’s attempt to rise above the regime, but also to its former leaders and its philosophy. The CCP’s attempt to “take back control of the Council of State” In Radio Free Asia’s (RFA) interview with Chinese news expert Zhang Guangzhong, the CCP’s attempt to “take back control of the State Council” by strongly subordinating it to the Party Central Committee is reflected in shorter working procedures. The removal of allusions to Jiang Zemin, who oversaw the period of rapid economic growth, Mao Zedong, who shaped Communist China, and Deng Xiaoping, who instituted market reforms, “highlights the importance of allegiance to Xi Jinping,” Zhang continued. The 2023 edition of the Procedures emphasizes efficiency and discipline rather than the independent roles of the Council of State discussed in terms of “decentralization” or “efficiency” of administration, Vision Times reported. . The CCP has recently made significant efforts to monitor the Chinese people, control freedom of speech, and purge the regime of corrupt and disloyal people. A major anti-corruption campaign was launched by Xi Jinping soon after he took office in 2012, and it has since become a hallmark of his administration. “Xi’s decision appears to be a continuation of a gradual and official process to downplay and marginalize his predecessors and their political legacy that began with his ‘historic resolution’ unveiled at the Sixth Plenum of the 19th Central Committee in November 2021.” , writes SinoInsider. SinoInsider has long tracked the rivalry between Xi’s leadership and the Jiang Zemin-centric patronage network. Zemin, who is sometimes praised in the West for presiding over China’s economic growth but also enabling widespread human rights abuses and massive corruption, was at the center of this conflict. According to Vision Times, many of the officials removed from their posts as part of Xi’s anti-corruption effort belonged to Jiang’s group. However, by removing all other names from the State Council guidelines, Xi puts himself personally in charge of any future losses the Chinese system may suffer. Considering the negative economic effects of three years of strict pandemic prevention measures, deteriorating trade relations with foreign countries and other growing problems, the risks it faces are significant. (With ANI inputs)

