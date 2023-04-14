President Joko Widodo publishes the presidential decree of joint leave of Eid 2023 for the ASN, consult it!





AYOINDONESIA.COM — Recently, President Joko Widodo issued a Presidential Decree (Keppres) of the Republic of Indonesia regarding joint Eid 2023 cui for ASN. Referring to Presidential Decree number 8 of 2023 modifying Presidential Decree number 24 of 2022 regarding leave with employees of the civil apparatus of the State (ASN) in 2023. For information, the presidential decree was signed by Jokowi in Jakarta on Thursday, April 13, 2023. In accordance with the joint decree (SKB) of the three ministers concerning changes in public holidays, the joint Eid holiday 2023 begins from April 19 to 25, 2023. So what is the content of presidential decree number 8 of 2023? There are at least three considerations for issuing the presidential decree. First, in order to realize the efficiency and effectiveness of working days and to provide guidelines to government agencies for the implementation of joint leave in 2023. Secondly, in order to improve the safety, security, order and smoothness of mobility when returning home from Eid al-Fitr 1444 Hijriah, it is necessary to change the date of joint leave for employees of the civil state apparatus in 2023. Thirdly, based on the considerations referred to in letters a and b, it is necessary to stipulate a presidential decree amending presidential decree number 24 of 2022 regarding joint leave for employees of the civil apparatus of the state in 2023. In its stipulation, the presidential decree in article 1 modifies the first saying of the presidential decree number 24 of 2022 concerning the leave with the employees of the civil apparatus of the State in 2023, so that it reads as follows : Also Read: Latest Presidential Decree: ASN 2023 Joint Leave List, 2 Days Left After Eid Introduce in 2023 joint leave for civil servants of the State, in particular on: 1. January 23, 2023 (Monday) as Chinese New Year Holiday 2574 Kongzili; 2. March 23, 2023 (Thursday) as a public holiday with the Holy Day of Silence for the Saka New Year 1945; 3. April 19, 20, 21, 24 and 25, 2023 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday) as a common holiday for Eid al-Fitr 1444 Hijriah;

