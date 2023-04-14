



Donald Trump’s most recent rant on Mar-a-Lago, the one that followed his first indictment on April 4, was essentially the same thing, a teleprompter kicked off with his usual apathetic monotoneas if now his shtick even bores him. But a seemingly flippant comment went largely unnoticed, and the few people who picked it up largely laughed it off.

This crazy special prosecutor named Jack Smith, I wonder what it was before a change? Trump said that night. (Emphasis mine.) Then he paused for a moment, as if to let the connoisseurs savor his little aside, and a sinister, conniving burst of laughter spread through the room. At least a few people seemed to understand his drift.

But the mainstream media did not. What was he suggesting, Jonathan Lemire asked in Morning Joe the next day? Was Jack Smith using a nickname? he asked in wonder. In fact, Trumps has been throwing around the same question about Smith for months. Why he keeps talking about it is a mystery, Rachel Maddow Show producer Steve Benen wrote in late February.

A little history of the Americas and the Trumps makes things much less mysterious. Any Jew of a certain age will recognize Trump’s trope as a classic anti-Semitic slur, dating back to Henry Ford and probably before.

You do not know ? Yet another way we Jews get a quick shot at real Americans is to hide behind anglicized names (simple or pretentious) the better to insinuate ourselves into American life. With any other immigrant group, name changes are considered largely a matter of convenience; if a Hungarian or an Italian changes his name, it doesn’t matter. But let a Jew do it, and its proof of a conspiracy.

What is strange is that it has been decades since Jews changed their names in large numbers, whether to get rid of the cumbersome or the unpronounceable, or to escape pervasive anti-Semitism or the two. Today, most of us are fine with the names we have, as are most non-Jews with whom we deal. Between us, in fact, we even joke about it. It was Irwin Kniberg, Mel Brooks said after Alan King introduced him during a testimonial a Jewish group launched for Sid Caesar a few years ago. I am Melvin Kaminsky. The only real one here is Sid Caesar. It’s his name !

Donald Drumpf, uh, Trump, however, remains a perfectly preserved time capsule of even ancient and anachronistic prejudices. Everything he learned at the fanatical feet of Fred Trump he retained, even the dated dog whistles that cutting-edge opportunists like Ron DeSantis, who toss the name of George Soross with ease and impunity. , have long since given up. Current issue

Whether or not Smith was (a) Jewish and (b) helpfully but reluctantly changed his name, I posed both questions to his spokesperson, and got the predictable and completely understandable no comment in response, it is completely indifferent; what matters is that Trump obviously thinks he is and has done it. Maybe his black beard of Smith, which when combined with his intense gaze you can see in one of the few photographs of him, the one that keeps popping up on MSNBC, does look a bit like Theodor Herzl. Or it’s his Smith: what better name, so wonderfully generic and indefinable, could a Hebrew adopt to slip unsuspected into the American mainstream?

Henry Ford, an inveterate anti-Semite from whom Hitler learned much, exposed these Jewish manipulations a hundred years ago in his Dearborn Independent. To allay a suspicion held against them wherever they lived (a suspicion so general and so persistent that it can only be explained by the assumption that it was amply justified), the Jews were quick to adopt the names and colors of whatever country they are. live, he explained.

The Jewish passion for misleading people by names, Ford wrote, had just given immense cover-up to those Jews who had been behind the recent Russian Revolution and, closer to home, were deceiving customers in the country’s major department stores. . There’s a huge difference in the mindset a customer walks into Isadore Levy’s store and the mindset they walk into Alex May’s store, Ford explained.

But it wasn’t just the merchants. Take the head of the American Jewish Committee, Louis Marshall. What might his old last name have been before it was changed to the name of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States? Ford asked. (In Ford’s eyes, Marshall was guilty not only of deceit but also of effrontery.) And so were the actors: Charlie Chaplin, Ford speculated, had probably been Caplan or Kaplan. (It doesn’t matter to Ford either that Chaplin isn’t actually Jewish.)

When anglicizing our names threatened Harvard President A. Lawrence Lowell’s mission to reduce Jewish enrollment in the 1920s, Harvard decreed that all applicants must disclose if their parents had changed their names. Twenty-five years later, during the red scare that followed World War II, the problem arose again. Seeking to discredit a letter denouncing the House Un-American Activities Committee, Rep. John Rankin of Mississippi rattled off the foreign-sounding, Jewish-sounding birth names of some of the signatories, as if each were irrefutable proof.

Danny Kaye, he said as he scanned the list. We found out that his real name was David Daniel Kaminsky. Another is Eddie Cantor, real name Edward Iskowitz. There’s someone who calls himself Edward Robinson. His real name is Emanuel Goldenberg. There’s another one here who calls himself Melvyn Douglas, whose real name is Melvyn Hesselberg. Walter Winchell’s biography of Neal Gablers describes the same Rankin calling Winchell Lipschultz and stating, I’m a little nervous about a man who has a manicured nose, a lifted face, a changed name.

Such outing has largely disappeared from American life. In her book A Rosenberg by Any Other Name, Kirsten Fermaglich, a historian at Michigan State University, notes that some American Jews have even reverted to their original surnames. But Trump never got the message. Just weeks after Smiths was nominated, he started with the innuendos. In addition to calling him a thug, he put Smith’s name in scary quotes and then added a question mark to it. The day before his indictment, he went back to it, referring to Jack Smith (what was his name?). MORE David Margolick

Trumps queries sent Syracuse Post-Standard’s Geoff Herbert to verify Smiths’ origins, at least back to his high school days in Liverpool, NY. All he found was that Smith had played college football and baseball. Trump has provided no evidence to suggest Smith changed his name, he reported. Smith is identified in his high school yearbook as Jack Smith.

Trump’s relationship with Jews is complicated. Her mentor (Roy Cohn) was one, and her daughter married another and even became one herself. But that hasn’t stopped him from peddling a long list of anti-Semitic tropes. His obsession with Jewish genealogy is nothing new either. If Jon Stewart is so over the top and legit why did he change his name from Jonathan Leibowitz[?] he tweeted in 2013, likely after Stewart ridiculed him. He should be proud of his heritage!

Stewart was not fooled, let alone impressed, by Trump’s new pose as an advocate for Jews. So I start to think to myself, oh, I think this guy is trying to let people know I’m Jewish, he later said. And I think, doesn’t my face do that? It would be funny, he said, if it weren’t so grossly toxic and gruesome.

A lot of people don’t know this, but Donald Trump’s real name is Fuckface Von Clownstick, he later added. I wish he would embrace the Von Clownstick legacy.

