Imran says PTI plans to revive economy after coming to power





LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has said his party is developing a strategy to save the country from default if it comes to power by negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF ) on a “viable way of being”. able to pay our debts.

In an interview with the Financial Times published on Thursday, the former prime minister said: “We sit with our economists [on] how to come up with a plan that we can sit down with the IMF and give them a viable way to be able to pay our debts. “But at the same time, our economy shouldn’t be stifled so that our ability to repay debt diminishes.”

In his interview, Imran said, “Whatever we do, when we look to the future, the debt is growing, our economy is slowly shrinking. […] From my party’s point of view, we have started to think that we are stuck. Criticizing the government for its inability to pull the country out of the current economic crisis, he said it “needed to get out of the borrowing cycles that have held back developing economies”.

Stating that Pakistan will struggle to emerge from a cycle of debilitating debt repayments without reform, he said his party would prioritize domestic reforms over seeking debt relief and ruled out a default if his party returned to power.

The Financial Times quoted him as explaining that his plans to revive the economy after he came to power included restructuring loss-making state enterprises and increasing the tax base.

“Is the answer to get more loans, or is the answer to restructure the way we run the country?” he asked rhetorically. “We have to operate in Pakistan the way we run our government,” the PTI chief told the Financial Times.

“It’s not just Pakistan. Once you start borrowing in dollars and you have to repay your debt in dollars,” Imran said. He raised the question of how the country is going to pay its debts if the country’s dollar income does not improve or increase.

‘ANTI-TERRORISM TRIBUNAL’

An Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) on Thursday extended the provisional bail of Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan until May 4 in two cases. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the hearing on Imran Khan’s bail applications in three cases.

At the start of the proceedings, the head of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed by the Punjab government to investigate 10 cases against PTI leaders, informed the court that the arrest of the PTI leader n was not required in a case, filed under the accused of ransacking and burning down state property.

At this, Imran Khan’s lawyer withdrew his client’s bail request in this case. He further asked the court to mark the presence of his client by video link in two other cases in view of the security threats.

At a request from the court, the prosecutor argued that he was unaware of the threats and that the police could report them.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments from the parties, reserved its verdict on the plea to mark the presence of Imran Khan via video link.

Later, the court allowed the plea and the presence of the head of the PTI was marked by video link.

Subsequently, the court extended Imran Khan’s bail until May 4 in two cases, in addition to rejecting his bail request as withdrawn in the third case.

The court also extended the provisional bail of PTI leaders Farrukh Habib, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid and Ijaz Chaudhry until May 4.

The Hippodrome Police had registered the charges against the PTI leader and other party leaders and workers accused of attacking the police teams and setting fire to official property and vehicles outside the leader’s residence. gone to Zaman Park. The cases had been registered under sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

Meanwhile, a ten-member delegation of veterans from Pakistan called the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, at his residence here in Zaman Park and expressed their full support for his position according to which political stability and economic recovery could only be achieved through immediate, free and fair elections.

During the meeting, they expressed their deep concern over the policy of the imported government which sows hatred against the institutions.

The ten-member delegation of veterans from Pakistan included founding member Brigadier (Retired) Mian Muhammad Mahmud; Secretary (retired) Shamshad Ahmed, CEC member; Lt. Gen. (Retired) Ali Kuli Khan Khattak, Chairman; Lt. General (Retd) Asif Ali Malik, CEC member; Lieutenant General (Retired) Tahir Ali Qureshi, Member; Lieutenant General (Retired) Sabih Bokhari, Member; V. Admiral (Retd) Khawar Shah, CEC Member, Air Commodore (Retd) Khaled Bashir Cheema, Member; Brigadier (Retd) Naeem Sadiq, Member and Major (Retd) Shahbaz Anwer Sulehria Information Secretary

Pakistan veterans have expressed deep concern over the ruling coalition’s attempts to escalate the country’s constitutional crisis and the negative implications of the rapidly deteriorating economic situation on national security.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nation.com.pk/14-Apr-2023/imran-says-pti-plans-to-revive-economy-after-coming-to-power The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related