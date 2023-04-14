Lula: Chinese Xi Jinping will meet Brazilian Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Beijing





BEIJING: Chinese leader Xi Jinping was to meet visiting Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday in Beijing as leaders seek to strengthen ties between two of the world’s biggest developing countries.

The meeting comes on the second day of Lula’s visit to his country’s most important trading partner and ally in his bid to challenge Western-dominated economic institutions.

The visit included the swearing in Thursday of former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as head of the new China-backed development bank, which finances infrastructure projects in Brazil and elsewhere in the developing world.

This NDB presents itself as an alternative to the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, which often impose loan conditions that developing countries criticize as punitive.

The Brazilian government has said the parties are expected to sign at least 20 bilateral agreements, pointing to improved relations since Lula took over from his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro in January.

China is Brazil’s largest export market, buying tens of billions of dollars worth of soybeans, beef, iron ore, poultry, pulp, sugar cane, cotton and petroleum each year. raw. Brazil is the biggest beneficiary of Chinese investment in Latin America, according to Chinese state media, although Lula has spoken out against outright Chinese ownership of Brazilian companies.

Lula’s visit to China follows trips to Argentina and Uruguay in January and to the United States in February, signaling the importance he places on international affairs unlike Bolsonaro.

A key part of Lula’s outreach abroad is his proposal that Brazil and other developing countries, including China, broker peace over Ukraine. However, his suggestion that Ukraine cede Crimea as a way to forge peace has angered Kiev and its closest supporters.

China also sought to play a role in ending the conflict, albeit in a way very favorable to Moscow. He refused to condemn the invasion, criticized economic sanctions against Russia and accused the United States and NATO of provoking the conflict.

Russia and China declared a “boundless” relationship in a 2022 joint statement and Xi reaffirmed the closeness of ties in March when meeting President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

A Chinese peace proposal presented in February contains commonalities with Lula’s, such as a cessation of hostilities and the start of negotiations, but says nothing about returning Ukrainian territory seized by Russia and its separatist allies.

