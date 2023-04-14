Submission of Asset Forfeiture Bill to DPR awaits return of Jokowi from Germany

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD said his party would submit a substantive text of the bill or Asset Forfeiture Bill Crime against the DPR RI after the return from Germany of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. Jokowi left for Germany to attend Hannover Messe 2023 World Industrial Technology Exhibition from April 16-18, 2023.

“I think as soon as the president comes back from abroad, we can immediately submit him (to the DPR). So there are no problems at the internal government level. Hopefully it will go well,” said Mahfoud MD at his office, Central Jakarta, on Friday, April 14, 2023.

Asset forfeiture bill completed

Mahfud MD said his party has finished discussing the substantive text of the asset forfeiture bill. This is a follow up to President Jokowi’s insistence that the bill be completed and ratified as law.

“I ensure that the manuscript which contains all the substance has been completed and has been initialed by the ministers/heads of institutions/heads of heads of institutions concerned, in this case the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights the man, the Minister of Finance, the Attorney General, the Chief of National Police, the Chief of PPATK and myself as the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs,” Mahfud said. .

Mahfud explained that the manuscript was completed after holding a meeting with ministries/institutions this morning. The meeting resolved a number of technical and editorial issues in the manuscript.

“Therefore, in no time, the Asset Forfeiture Bill will be sent to the DPR as the President has also encouraged us to more quickly consolidate the materials into editorial or narrative consistency. If anything is still missing , it will be combed through again in the next 3 days,” Mahfud said.

Earlier, Jokowi again called for the asset forfeiture bill to be passed immediately. Jokowi said the bill was very important to be ratified immediately. In fact, Jokowi said he had communicated with parliament regarding the ratification of the asset forfeiture bill.

“I also let the DPR know that the ministries concerned will complete it immediately. If it is completed, it will be up to me to issue the presidential decree as soon as possible. We have been asking for it for a long time. been completed,” Jokowi said in a press release in Depok, West Java on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

This is not the first time that this request has been made by Jokowi. Earlier, Jokowi made the same remarks in response to Indonesia’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) falling from 38 points in 2021 to 34 points in 2022, based on a report by Transparency. International Indonesia (TII).

“To be enacted immediately,” Jokowi said during a press conference at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday, February 7, 2022. Not only the asset forfeiture bill, Jokowi also demanded that the discussion on the Currency Trading Restrictions Bill begins.

Moreover, during the flagship event commemorating the World Anti-Corruption Day 2021 which was organized by the Corruption Eradication Committee on Thursday, December 9, 2021, Jokowi also said the same.

“The government continues to push for the immediate enactment of the Criminal Asset Forfeiture Act,” Jokowi said. He added that recovering assets and increasing non-tax revenue for the state must also be priorities. It is about saving and restoring state finances, as well as mitigating acts of corruption from an early age.

At this moment, Jokowi also hope that this settlement can be completed in 2022. “We hope that next year, God willing, it can be completed so that fair law enforcement can be carried out in a professional and responsible manner to improve the good -be people,” he said.

Mr JULNIS FIRMANSYAH

Editor’s Pick: Mahfud MD bullish on completion of asset forfeiture bill in June 2023