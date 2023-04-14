PM inaugurates first North East AIIMS in Guwahati, 3 other hospitals





Prime Minister Narendra Moditoday has inaugurated the brand new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Assams Guwahati. AIIMS-Guwahati was planned under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY). Prime Minister Modi dedicated the Rs 1,123 crore medical facility, the first AIIMS in the North East, to the nation and also virtually inaugurated three medical colleges in Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar. PMModi spends Rs 14,300 crore on development projects on the first day of the Assam Rongali Bihu Spring Festival. #SHOW | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates AIIMS Guwahati in Assam. The foundation stone of AIIMS Guwahati was laid by Prime Minister Modi in May 2017 and it was constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,120 crores. pic.twitter.com/Y8uxA4F7Cb ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023 Prime Minister Modi, after inaugurating the medical facilities, extended his well wishes to Rongali Bihu and said that the health infrastructure in the North East and Assam has strengthened on this auspicious occasion. Prime Minister Modi also criticized the opposition and said, “Whenever I talk about the development of the North East that has been done in the past nine years, some people are bothered because they don’t get the credit for the growth of the state”. Speaking at the Inauguration of AIIMS, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said: I wish to inform the people of Assam that today we prepared 1.10 crore Ayushman Bharat cards and during of the next 1.5 months, we will make and give Ayushman Bharat cards to 3.3 crore people. . With its help, each person can avail health services from AIIMS, Government Medical College or private hospital up to Rs 5 lakh per year without any payment.” About AIIMS Guwahati AIIMS Guwahati will start operating with 150 beds from April 14 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, a senior official at the premier medical facility has said. Patient care services at AIIMS, Guwahati had started with telemedicine in August last year and limited OPDs for local residents started in September, executive director Ashok Puranik said. He said that 85% of the construction work at the project site has already been completed. Most of the clinical departments are functional, with the outpatient department treating an average of 150 patients per day. Services include child care, a pharmacy, laboratory facilities and X-ray exams, he said. We are currently taking baby steps with 150 beds expected to become functional from April 14, but within three to four years the hospital will be fully functional with a capacity of 750 beds, Puranik said. High quality patient care services The hospital will provide high-quality patient care services in various specialties and super specialties including cardiology, neurology, burns and plastic surgery, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery and interventional radiology, the official said. AIIMS, Guwahati was established with the three-pronged goal of cutting-edge patient care, high-quality medical education and cutting-edge research, which will not only benefit Assam, but its states as well. Nagaland’s neighbors Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Manipur, he said. It will also provide cancer care, advanced laparoscopic facilities, trauma care and futuristic interventions like robotic surgery, organ transplantation, regenerative medicine, genetics and simulation lab. Regarding his academic activities, Puranik said there are currently three groups of students, with the fourth to join in July-August this year. The institute has 199 MBBS students, 78 faculty members, 125 nurses and 12 senior residents, he said, adding that a memorandum of understanding has been signed with Maligaon Railway Hospital to facilitate the clinical exposure and clinical assignments for the fourth and fifth semesters. students. Read all the latest news from India here

