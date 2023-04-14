Trump news today: Trump to speak at NRA meeting as he attacks DeSantis pudding fingers in campaign ad





Trump claims New York courthouse staff were crying during his arrest

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Donald Trump has claimed he spent his seven-hour deposition telling New York Attorney General Letitia James about his American achievement.

The former president appeared for deposition in New York on Thursday in the civil case brought against him, his adult children and the Trump Organization, claiming they provided lenders with false financial statements that overstated assets over the course of a decade of transactions.

In seven hours of testimony, Mr Trump spent nearly seven hours today detailing his extraordinary business success, according to his attorney Chris Kise.

It’s an American success story. Last time I checked, capitalism is still legal in America.

His willingness to answer questions comes after having pleaded the Fifth more than 400 times when he sat for his first deposition in the case in August.

His appearance marked his first return to New York since he was indicted on 34 counts in the Hush Money case last week.

Following his arraignment, Mr Trump sued his former lawyer and repairman Michael Cohen for $500 million for his testimony before the New York grand jury. Now, Cohen has said he’s considering a counter-suit.

HighlightsView latest update 1681500669Pro-Trump Ad Attacks Ron DeSantis Pudding Fingers

The ex-president has launched a series of attacks on Ron DeSantis as the Florida governor is expected to announce his campaign for the White House.

Graeme MassieApril 14, 2023 8:31 PM

1681498920Special counsel on Mar-a-Lago papers investigating whether Trump showed secret card, report says

The investigation is part of the federal probe into Mr. Trump’s handling of classified documents after his presidency.

Investigators have interviewed several witnesses on the map, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to The New York Times. The nature of the contents of the cards is unknown.

Graeme MassieApril 14, 2023, 8:02 p.m.

1681497849Judge rejects Trump’s attempt to delay rape trial after his lawyers accuse LinkedIn co-founder of funding accuser

This is the second time Trump has tried and failed to delay the trial.

Ariana Baio has all the details.

Graeme Massie14 April 2023 19:44

1681497180Audio reveals Rudy Giuliani and Trump campaign had no evidence to support Dominion claims

A second audio recording in which Trump’s former lead attorney Rudy Giuliani admits the Trump campaign had no evidence to back up its claims about Dominion Voting Systems has been released.

The latest revelation comes due to the company’s $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News, resulting in a cascade of humiliations for the right-wing network as private communications between high-profile figures who have publicly defended these claims on air were made public.

Learn more:

Graeme MassieApril 14, 2023 7:33 PM

1681495320Inside Stormy Daniels’ silence case that led to Trump’s arrest

The origins of Donald Trump’s current legal troubles date back to his first run for president, when he faced off against Hillary Clinton as a mostly untested political newcomer and was (at the time) facing a barrage of criticism. outrageous sexist remarks. on a leaked Access Hollywood tape.

As the United States now faces the historic prospect of a former president being prosecuted as a criminal in open court, let’s go back to the beginning and examine the major milestones in the Stormy Daniels saga and how it led to this moment:

Graeme MassieApril 14, 2023, 7:02 p.m.

1681493700Legal troubles escalate for Fox as Rupert Murdoch is sued by investor over stolen election claims

An individual shareholder of Fox Corporation is suing Chairman Rupert Murdoch and his son, Lachlan Murdoch, along with other members of the company’s board of directors, alleging they breached their fiduciary duty to the company.

In a lawsuit filed in Delaware Chancery Court on April 11, investor Robert Schwarz filed a derivative lawsuit alleging board members chose to promote false, stolen election statements, which impacted negative impact on the company’s reputation and led to two defamation cases.

The news comes as more Fox employees grow concerned in their comments to reporters about the future of their company thanks to Dominion Voting Systems’ massive $1.6 billion lawsuit that threatens the company’s finances. business in an unprecedented way.

Graeme MassieApril 14, 2023 6:35 PM

16814916362024 contestant Tim Scott says he supports 20-week federal abortion ban

Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina said Thursday he supports a federal ban on abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy and would sign such legislation if he becomes president.

It makes perfect sense to me, Scott told reporters in New Hampshire, where he was meeting with GOP officials and pastors a day after announcing his exploratory committee for a 2024 presidential campaign.

Oliver O’Connell14 April 2023 18:00

1681489836Trumps mourn court staff? Absolute BS

According to a report, Donald Trump’s bizarre claim that New York court staff were crying when he was arrested and arraigned is absolute BS.

Graeme Massie reports the contradiction with the assertion of former presidents which literally surprised no one.

Oliver O’Connell14 April 2023 17:30

1681488036Capitol Riot Navy veteran sentenced to three years in prison

A former Navy reservist and member of the Proud Boys who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 and expressed his admiration for Adolf Hitler, was sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday for firearms.

Oliver O’Connell14 April 2023 17:00

1681486236In the shadow of several mass shootings, 2024 GOP hopefuls will address the NRA convention

Last year it was Uvalde. Now it’s Nashville and Louisville. For the second consecutive year, the National Rifle Association is holding its annual convention a few days after the mass shootings that shook the country.

The three-day rally, starting Friday, will include thousands of the organizations’ most active members at the Indianapolis Convention Center and attracts enough Republican presidential hopefuls to help shape the first leg of the GOP primary race. next year.

Oliver O’Connell14 April 2023 16:30

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-deposition-today-nyc-michael-cohen-b2319648.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related