Rory Stewart is “actively” considering a political comeback

Rory Stewart has hinted at a political comeback – as the Tories launch a desperate hunt for a candidate to take on Sadiq Khan next year.

The former Cabinet minister said he was “actively” considering a return, putting the odds of it happening at “50-50”.

Mr Stewart issued a colorful challenge to the Tory leadership in 2019, making no secret of his views on Remains and ultimately losing to Boris Johnson.

After quitting the Tories and resigning as an MP, he then launched an independent bid for mayor of London – but scrapped the idea when Covid hit and the poll was delayed.

He has since built his profile presenting the popular podcast Rest is Politics with former Labor spin doctor Alastair Campbell.

Speaking about the crisis, what crisis? podcast with Andy Coulson, Mr Stewart said a political comeback is ‘not beyond the realm of possibility’

Mr Stewart issued a colorful challenge to the Tory leadership in 2019, making no secret of his views on the rest and ultimately losing to Boris Johnson.

Speaking on the Crisis, what crisis? podcast with Andy CoulsonMr Stewart said a return is “not beyond the possibility”.

“Definitely something that I actively think about a lot,” he said.

‘It’s not something that I fully understood if or how to do. But yes, definitely an option in my life.

Pressed by the odds, he added: “I would say 50-50 at the moment.”

Mr. Stewart did not specify which political post he might be interested in.

The signal comes amid growing questions in Tory circles over who Mr Khan will face in the capital contest next May.

Insiders believe the party will need a “named” candidate to attract voters and funding, while Mr Stewart’s record as a Brexit opponent could help London.

Shaun Bailey has done much better than most forecast in 2021. But there aren’t as many obvious picks this time around.

‘You can’t really have a Brexiteer in London,’ a source told MailOnline. “Most mayors get two terms, but a third is a big ask.

“You would think Khan would be there for the taking, but there are economic headwinds.”

The veteran London Tory added: ‘You can almost see a situation where Stewart runs as an independent and then the Tories pick him up.’

‘It’s only a year away. You don’t have much time.

Any Tory hopeful will have to take a tough stance on Mr Khan’s controversial Ulez expansion, which appears to be a crucial issue.

If this continues, drivers on the outskirts of London will pay a £12.50 daily charge from August 29 if their vehicles fail to meet the required emissions standards.

The signal comes amid growing questions in conservative circles over who Sadiq Khan will face in the capital contest next May

The boroughs of Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon along with Surrey County Council launched legal action in February over the proposed extension beyond the North and South Circular Roads.

A High Court judge this week ruled their application for judicial review could go ahead, saying parts of the local authorities’ challenge were “questionable”.

Mr Khan said today: ‘I think it’s important for those Tory advisers who have concerns if they want to challenge this in court (they) are free to do so so I think it’s a waste of taxpayers’ money.” Local residents would prefer these to be used in libraries.

Mr Stewart staged a Conservative social media campaign in 2019, including a #RoryWalks tour to various parts of the UK such as east London, Warrington and Wigan, to talk to normal people.

It sparked memes where people joked that they were afraid to leave their homes in case he appeared.

In one memorable incident, a seemingly desperate Mr Stewart ripped off his tie at the end of a televised debate with his rivals.

There was also a bizarre tendency to “crush” Mr. Stewart, and his admission that he had once smoked opium.

The then international development secretary said he was wrong to accept a pipe that was being passed around at a wedding he had attended in Iran on a trip 15 years previously.

But he said the Class A drug ‘had no effect’ on him ‘because I was walking 25 to 30 miles a day’.