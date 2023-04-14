LHC grants Imran protective bond in incitement to mutiny case – Pakistan





PTI Chairman Imran Khan appeared in the Lahore High Court on Friday to seek bail in a case involving allegations against senior officials of state institutions and incitement to mutiny.

On April 6, Manzoor Ahmed Khan, a magistrate, had filed a first information report (FIR) at Ramna city police station against Imran for sowing hatred between institutions and the public and for attempting to cause unforgivable damage to institutions and their leaders. officers.

On April 10, the former prime minister addressed the High Court in Islamabad, asking that the mutiny case against him at Ramna Railway Station be dismissed. The hearing was adjourned indefinitely on April 12 after IHC Judge Aamer Farooq summoned Magistrate Khan for the next hearing, asking him to submit a response.

Imrans’ lawyer for that hearing, Faisal Chaudhry, had raised a jurisdictional objection that the incident occurred in Lahore, but an FIR was filed in Islamabad.

Today, Judge Ali Baqar Najafi presided over the hearing at the LHC while Barrister Salman Safdar appeared in court as Imrans’ lawyer.

The lawyer asked the court for a protective bond for Imrans, citing that he was due to travel to Islamabad on April 18. The court then granted bail until April 26.

In a video shared by the official PTI account in which Imran responds to a question about the case against him, he said, “Whoever says this (that Imran tried to split the army), he doesn’t there is no greater idiot in the world than them”. .

In a society, whatever the institution, if it does something wrong and you don’t criticize it, you harm the society. You also criticize your child when he does something wrong.

He continued: You end the criticism and society is left behind.

Responding to another question about how his speeches amounted to creating a division in the military, he said the whole world would not care. [the allegation] once the news reaches them as the world knows me.

Attorney Safdar informed the court that another FIR had been registered against Imran Khan.

Judge Najafi then asked him to read aloud the contents of the FIR, which the lawyer did.

After Imrans’ lawyer read the FIR, Judge Najafi asked him if his client wished to appear before the competent court in Islamabad. Lawyer Safdar replied in the affirmative.

An FIR was filed collecting words from different speeches by Imran Khan, he added, referring to the April 6 criminal complaint.

The lawyer then asked the court to provide his client with a protective bond until after Eid, as he was due to travel to Islamabad on April 18.

The court granted the request and granted the head of the PTI a protective bond until April 26.

The FIR, a copy of which is available at Dawn.com, was filed under Sections 138 (incitement to an act of insubordination by a soldier, sailor or airman), 500 (sentence for defamation) and 505 (statements leading to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the FIR, in a March 19 speech from Zaman Park Lahore broadcast on BOL News, Imran made several allegations against a senior Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officer and allegedly carried out defamation.

The FIR referred to speeches by PTI leaders on November 4 and 11, 2022 and October 28 and 29, 2022, in which it allegedly used words inappropriate for ISI and army officials. He said Imran used offensive language and threatened the families of senior officers.

He also alleged he provoked extremists and put the lives of a senior officer’s family members under constant threat, he added.

The plaintiff further alleged that the former Prime Minister had damaged the reputation of the military through his statements, following which foreign agencies took advantage of the situation to attack Imran and attempted to drive a wedge between the public and the army.

He claimed that the purpose of Imrans’ speeches was to revolt soldiers against their oath and officers through conspiracy, for which he also uses Twitter and other social media platforms.

The FIR further stated that through these speeches, the former Prime Minister tried to create such an atmosphere among senior army officers and other soldiers that they do not listen to the orders of their officers.

Additional reporting by Umer Burney

