Indonesian President and Suhail Al Mazrouei attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event





Indonesian President and Suhail Al Mazrouei attend the celebration of Zayed Humanitarian Work Day. W.A.M. Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, attended a ceremony marking Zayed Humanitarian Day at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Solo, Indonesia. The event took place in the presence of Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Tito Karnavian, Indonesian Interior Minister; and Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Indonesia. During the ceremony, Al Mazrouei and Karnavian signed a memorandum of understanding to support and improve development projects in the city of Solo. During the event, President Widodo delivered a speech in which he described the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the United Arab Emirates and the inspiration for Zayed Humanitarian Day, as a leader who dedicated his life to promote the values ​​of solidarity, giving and humanity, and called on people to follow his path. LEARN MORE Abu Dhabi inaugurates new bridge linking East and West Bani Yas Dubai Customs foil bid to smuggle 880 grams of detained pure heroin Emirati astronaut Al Neyadi demonstrates how body weight is measured in space Al Mazrouei said humanitarian work has become a permanent feature of UAE society, thanks to the principles and values ​​that the Founding Father instilled in his people and whose positive impact extends around the world. For his part, Al Dhaheri said: “Zayed Humanitarian Day commemorates the legacy of the founding founder of the United Arab Emirates, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, serving as motivation to follow his example, be generous and give, and carry on. his good deeds, and be inspired by his wisdom. “The UAE remains committed to Sheikh Zayed’s dedication to helping people affected by crises and disasters without discrimination, and the country is still one of the largest donors of foreign aid relative to its national income.” Dr Sultan Faisal Al Rumaithi, CEO of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque and Center in Solo, said the humanitarian vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan stemmed from a deep belief that helping people is one of the greatest deeds and the noblest of them. all. Sheikh Zayed has translated this vision and belief into practical reality by undertaking numerous humanitarian initiatives and projects around the world. In addition, Al Mazrouei was also briefed on the Ramadan programs of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque and Center, which has received a total of 371,400 visitors since its opening in March and a total of 134,000 iftar meals have been served so far. present during the holy month. W.A.M.

