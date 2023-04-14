Politics
BS Yediyurappa is Karnataka’s leading poll activist after Narendra Modi
BJP state depends on Lingayat leader to steer party to safe waters
By Harihar Swarup
Dressed in a pristine white safari suit and a vermilion dot on his forehead, BS Yediyurappa walked out of the puja hall through the hallway of his home in Bengaluru. He glanced around the veranda and the crowded meeting rooms, but headed straight for the barn in the garden to pet the new calf before heading inside.
As election season approaches, the Cauvery’ – the official residence of the capital’s former chief minister is once again at the center of all the action. The BJP pulled Yediyurappa out of a nearly two-year hiatus to campaign alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Just last month, Modi walked hand-in-hand with Yediyurappa after inaugurating the new airport in Shivmogga, the veteran’s territory, on his 80th birthday. It was a rare sight that showed Yediyurappa’s relevance in state politics; it is still synonymous with the BJP in Karnataka. The airport, as part of the center’s UDAN program, is expected to boost tourism in the Maland region. Yediyurappa’s return should boost the BJP’s chances in the elections.
On the dais, Modi asked the audience to turn on their phone lights to show their appreciation for Yediyurappa’s contributions to the state. The camaraderie between the two leaders was, as tweeted by BJP IT Unit Chief Amit Malviya, an acknowledgment of BSY’s instrumental role in opening doors to South India for the BJP.
The gesture reaffirmed the Lingayat strongman’s unchallenged stature as a mass leader who, like Modi, is a vote-collector. The old warhorse continues to hold sway over the party’s main vote bank, the VeerashaiyaLingayat community, which makes up 17% of the state’s population and dominates at least 100 of the 224 assembly seats. He gave Karnataka nine of his 23 chief ministers.
It was in 2008 that Yediyurappa installed the first BJP government in South India. Now, a decade and a half later, he’s trying to do it again, but this time not as a candidate (he’s retired from electoral politics). Karnataka will go to the polls on May 10.
The BJP’s desperation to retain Lingayat’s support is evident; the community is still angry with the party for removing its biggest leader from the post of chief minister.
The situation is reminiscent of the late 1980s, when Congress, led by Rajiv Gandhi, removed veteran Veerendra Patil as chief minister of Karnataka. Rajiv had announced the decision to replace Patil with S. Bangarappa, a backward class leader, at Bengaluru airport. The Lingayat community immediately switched to the BJP, never forging the Congress for such an insult to their leader.
And, after the Lingayats found a strong leader who could protect their interests, the Yediyurappa community never left him.
After the 2008 victory, Yediyurappa became so popular that it eclipsed the BJP in Karnataka. He was a moderate in the party which preached Hindutva and had the courage to make decisions independently of the national leadership.
But his tenure came with corruption charges and he reluctantly had to resign as chief minister after Lokayukta charged him with an illegal mining case.
After spending time in prison, a bitter Yediyurappa left the BJP to form the Karnataka Janata Paksha; he took several BJP leaders with him. The party ran in the 2013 legislative elections and won 10% of the vote. The BJP, down to 40 from 110, realized they needed him.
Yediyurappa merged the KJP with the BJP in 2014; the BJP named him state chairman in 2016. Under his leadership, the party won 104 seats in the 2018 assembly elections but was unable to form the government. Congress and the JD(S) formed a coalition government, but this fell in 2019, thanks to the machinations of the BJP. Earlier in the year, Yediyurappa led the BJP to win 25 of Lok Sabha’s 28 seats.
Two years later, however, there was speculation that there would be a change in leadership. Yediyurappa is over 75 (the BJP’s age limit for people in office) and he still bears the scars of the corruption scandal. Basavaraj Bommai was appointed chief minister and he continues, but his popularity has never matched that of Yedi.
Although Bommai was also a Lingayat, he was unable to fill the void left by Yediyurappa. He was just an administrator and his government also fought corruption charges in the run-up to parliamentary elections. (API Service)
|
Sources
2/ https://thenorthlines.com/b-s-yediyurappa-is-the-main-campaigner-in-karnataka-poll-after-narendra-modi/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Research reveals that the mind-body connection is built into the structure of the brain
- Know the reason why the arm of Mexican soap opera actor David Ostrosky who worked with Danilo Carrera was amputated | People | Entertainment
- I played under pressure against Quadri Long
- Queen Elizabeth on Kate Middleton’s wedding dress
- New tech hub to drive innovation in Marlboro
- CEO tells workers worried about bonuses to ‘leave Pity City’
- The protein OCLN was found to play an important role in the cell-to-cell transmission of SARS-CoV-2
- Trumps digital trading cards are selling again for $4.6 million, but it’s unclear how much he earned
- Why Erdogan faces a tight race in Turkey’s elections
- 5 Best Casino Movie Scenes in Bollywood History
- RTIH’s largest retail tech article on LinkedIn right now — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- President Joko Widodo celebrates Eid Al-Fitr 2023 with solo children, in-laws and grandchildren