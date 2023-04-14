BS Yediyurappa is Karnataka’s leading poll activist after Narendra Modi

BJP state depends on Lingayat leader to steer party to safe waters

By Harihar Swarup

Dressed in a pristine white safari suit and a vermilion dot on his forehead, BS Yediyurappa walked out of the puja hall through the hallway of his home in Bengaluru. He glanced around the veranda and the crowded meeting rooms, but headed straight for the barn in the garden to pet the new calf before heading inside.

As election season approaches, the Cauvery’ – the official residence of the capital’s former chief minister is once again at the center of all the action. The BJP pulled Yediyurappa out of a nearly two-year hiatus to campaign alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Just last month, Modi walked hand-in-hand with Yediyurappa after inaugurating the new airport in Shivmogga, the veteran’s territory, on his 80th birthday. It was a rare sight that showed Yediyurappa’s relevance in state politics; it is still synonymous with the BJP in Karnataka. The airport, as part of the center’s UDAN program, is expected to boost tourism in the Maland region. Yediyurappa’s return should boost the BJP’s chances in the elections.

On the dais, Modi asked the audience to turn on their phone lights to show their appreciation for Yediyurappa’s contributions to the state. The camaraderie between the two leaders was, as tweeted by BJP IT Unit Chief Amit Malviya, an acknowledgment of BSY’s instrumental role in opening doors to South India for the BJP.

The gesture reaffirmed the Lingayat strongman’s unchallenged stature as a mass leader who, like Modi, is a vote-collector. The old warhorse continues to hold sway over the party’s main vote bank, the VeerashaiyaLingayat community, which makes up 17% of the state’s population and dominates at least 100 of the 224 assembly seats. He gave Karnataka nine of his 23 chief ministers.

It was in 2008 that Yediyurappa installed the first BJP government in South India. Now, a decade and a half later, he’s trying to do it again, but this time not as a candidate (he’s retired from electoral politics). Karnataka will go to the polls on May 10.

The BJP’s desperation to retain Lingayat’s support is evident; the community is still angry with the party for removing its biggest leader from the post of chief minister.

The situation is reminiscent of the late 1980s, when Congress, led by Rajiv Gandhi, removed veteran Veerendra Patil as chief minister of Karnataka. Rajiv had announced the decision to replace Patil with S. Bangarappa, a backward class leader, at Bengaluru airport. The Lingayat community immediately switched to the BJP, never forging the Congress for such an insult to their leader.

And, after the Lingayats found a strong leader who could protect their interests, the Yediyurappa community never left him.

After the 2008 victory, Yediyurappa became so popular that it eclipsed the BJP in Karnataka. He was a moderate in the party which preached Hindutva and had the courage to make decisions independently of the national leadership.

But his tenure came with corruption charges and he reluctantly had to resign as chief minister after Lokayukta charged him with an illegal mining case.

After spending time in prison, a bitter Yediyurappa left the BJP to form the Karnataka Janata Paksha; he took several BJP leaders with him. The party ran in the 2013 legislative elections and won 10% of the vote. The BJP, down to 40 from 110, realized they needed him.

Yediyurappa merged the KJP with the BJP in 2014; the BJP named him state chairman in 2016. Under his leadership, the party won 104 seats in the 2018 assembly elections but was unable to form the government. Congress and the JD(S) formed a coalition government, but this fell in 2019, thanks to the machinations of the BJP. Earlier in the year, Yediyurappa led the BJP to win 25 of Lok Sabha’s 28 seats.

Two years later, however, there was speculation that there would be a change in leadership. Yediyurappa is over 75 (the BJP’s age limit for people in office) and he still bears the scars of the corruption scandal. Basavaraj Bommai was appointed chief minister and he continues, but his popularity has never matched that of Yedi.

Although Bommai was also a Lingayat, he was unable to fill the void left by Yediyurappa. He was just an administrator and his government also fought corruption charges in the run-up to parliamentary elections. (API Service)