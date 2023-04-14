LinkedIn co-founder helped fund trial accusing Donald Trump of rape Chicago Tribune





NEW YORK — Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn and harsh critic of former President Donald Trump, helped pay for the lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll, the New York magazine writer who sued Trump for rape and defamation, according to News has filed court documents in the case.

Hoffman’s support for Carrolls’ lawsuit, which was first revealed in a letter to a judge on Thursday by Trump’s attorneys, has sparked a heated argument in the case, which is to be tried in federal court in Manhattan. April 25.

Trump’s lawyers, writing to the judge, accused Carroll of covering up Hoffman’s role, which they said they only learned about this week from his lawyers. They said the disclosure raised significant questions about Carroll’s credibility and whether his allegations against Trump were, as he said, a hoax presented to advance a political agenda.

They asked for a one-month postponement so they could investigate the funding issue. The judge, Lewis A. Kaplan, said Thursday night that he would give Trump’s attorneys the opportunity to fully investigate the funding issue, but he refused to delay the case.

Carrolls’ attorneys in their own letter argued that the financial support was irrelevant to Carrolls’ legal claims and had nothing to do with securing outside funding and no relationship with anyone associated with the non-profit organization.

They noted that it wasn’t until September 2020, nearly a year after Carroll filed the first of what became two lawsuits against Trump, that their company secured funding to help pay for some costs and costs.

They said Trump’s effort to delay the trial earlier this week he asked for it to be delayed due to a deluge of damaging media coverage regarding his recent criminal indictment in New York was his latest transparent effort to prevent a jury from ruling on Carroll’s claims.

Hoffman is a billionaire tech entrepreneur best known for co-founding LinkedIn, which went public in 2011 and sold to Microsoft for $26 billion in 2016. He has a long history of funding Democratic candidates and causes, including those specifically designed to counter Trump’s influence.

Dmitri Mehlhorn, a philanthropic adviser to Hoffman, said in a statement that since 2017 they have acted as third-party funders who help people obtain their legal rights.

Trump and his defenders continue to try to change the subject because they don’t want a neutral court to assess his behavior, Mehlhorn said.

He added that they had given an earlier grant through a non-profit organization to support another public interest lawsuit run by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, which later took over the Carrolls case. . He said that later, in September 2020, Carrolls’ attorney, Roberta A. Kaplan, asked if the money from that grant could be used for Carrolls’ trial.

We had no prior knowledge at the time of the initial grant that our funding would go to support his particular case, Mehlhorn said.

Mehlhorn declined to specify the initial grant amount.

Hoffman is part of the so-called PayPal Mafia, a network of well-connected tech executives and investors who got their start in the payments company in the late 1990s. That crew includes tech mogul Peter Thiel, who is a top Republican donor and has secretly funded lawsuits. In 2016, Thiel paid wrestler Hulk Hogan $10 million to sue Gawker Media for invasion of privacy, which ultimately led to Gawkers going bankrupt.

In New York and elsewhere, there’s a well-established financial industry in which outsiders invest in lawsuits, whether it’s car accidents, contract claims or simple slip-and-fall cases, Anthony said. Sebok, a teacher at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School. of law and an expert in litigation funding and legal ethics.

Sebok added that there is nothing wrong, legally or ethically, for a stranger who has no connection to a plaintiff to fund a lawsuit after they are filed, either to make money, or simply because he has a fundamental interest in the result.

The dispute over Hoffman’s role is just the latest twist in the litigation stemming from the allegation by Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist. In a 2019 book and an excerpt from New York magazine, she accused Trump of pushing her against a locker room wall in the luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan in the mid-1990s, saying he then went down his pantyhose, unzipped his pants and forced himself. on her.

Trump denied her accusation, saying he had never met Carroll, that she was totally lying and that he could not have raped her because she was not his type.

Carroll, claiming Trump’s comments damaged his reputation, sued him in 2019 for defamation. She sued him again last year, this time charging him with rape under a new New York state law that gives adults a one-stop window to sue those they believe have abused them. abused, even if the statute of limitations has long since expired.

It is this trial which must be judged this month.

The original defamation case was entangled in appeals. The District of Columbia Court of Appeals, a local court similar to a state Supreme Court, released a 41-page decision on Thursday that declined to decide whether Trump was acting in his capacity as president when he made derogatory comments.

The ruling was a partial victory for Carroll because the defamation lawsuit will continue and because the DC court provided New York judges with a detailed explanation of when an employer can be held liable for an employee’s actions. , an explanation that seems favorable to Carroll .

After Carroll sued Trump for defamation, the Justice Department stepped in under a law that substitutes the government as the defendant when federal officials are sued for official acts, meaning a case must be rejected. This raised the question of whether Trump was acting as president when he spoke about Carroll.

In October 2020, Kaplan dismissed the Justice Department’s attempt to replace the government as a defendant, ruling that Trump’s comments had no connection to official United States business. But a higher court asked the DC Court of Appeals to decide whether Trump was acting as a private person or as a federal government employee.

If the DC court had ruled in favor of Trump, that would have effectively ended the defamation case. But he balked, saying there weren’t enough facts on the record yet to make that decision.

