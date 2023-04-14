Lawyer reveals death row inmate Merri Utami receives clemency from Jokowi





Jakarta – Lawyers say death row inmate is a drug case Merri Utami received clemency from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Merri Utami was pardoned to life imprisonment. “(So prison) for life,” Merri Utami’s lawyer, Aisya Humaida, told detik.comThursday (13/4/2023. Aisya said the legal team received information about Merri’s clemency grant in late March. While the letter was published on March 13, 2023. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “March 24 was Merri’s information for us. The letter was dated March 13,” he said. detik.com have contacted PAS Public Relations Branch, Kemenkumham regarding the granting of this pardon, but until this news was published there had been no response. Of note, in November 2021, Devy Christa, son of death row inmate Merri Utami, surrendered to the Office of Presidential Personnel (KSP). Devy came to present a letter of request to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to grant clemency for his mother. “Earlier we were well received inside, we submitted an open letter from me to encourage the president to grant clemency to my mother,” Devy said at the presidential palace compound in central Jakarta. , Monday (1/11/2021). Not only carrying letters, Devy also brought several handicrafts Merri Utami in the form of knitting paints and mote tissue holders. He said the works were made by his mother in prison. “There are works of mum inside. There are paintings of her and motes for fabrics and fruits,” he added. According to him, the works of Merri that he submitted to the Palace had to be taken into consideration in granting his mother’s request for clemency. Indeed, these works are proof that the mother behaved well while serving her sentence in prison. “I hope he looks into my mum’s case, that he considers everything. On the other hand, my mum is a victim, and over the past 20 years it seems impossible. What kind of punishment is to 20 years, and to encourage leniency too,” Devy said. Also watch the video: Drugs in circulation in Pati during Ramadan, dozens of attackers arrested! [Gambas:Video 20detik]

