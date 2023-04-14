What Were Watching: Three ways to fight inflation with varying degrees of success

Erdonomics: Growth > stability



Turkey has long had a problem with hyperinflation, but that doesn’t mean its central bank has sought to raise interest rates to drive down prices. In fact, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose unorthodox economic approach has been dubbed Ergonomics, even tried to lower interest rate in times of inflation. For what?

At the heart of his approach is the belief that economic growth trumps everything, including price stability. Thus, the central bank of Turkey did not want to raise interest rates to reverse hyperinflation, and Erdogan even called himself an enemy of interest rates.

As the Turkish President explains, keeping interest rates low and static stimulates demand, which in turn stimulates economic growth.

But it didn’t work. Inflation in Turkey hit a quarter century high of 85% in October, mainly due to soaring food and fuel prices. Crucially, analysts believe the official figure was closer to 186%, meaning prices would have almost tripled. As a result, the average Turk has far less cash available to inject into the economy. Moreover, Turkey saw its currency, the lira, lead a whopping 90% since 2008.

What do the Turks think? Amid this cost of living crisis, they will be able to weigh in on May 14, when the country goes to the polls. Erdogan faces a united opposition that has been push message that he destroyed the economy.

Price controls and unintended consequences

Inflation = rising prices. But what if they didn’t?

It’s basically the thought process behind price control, an alternative tactic to fight inflation where the government imposes maximum prices for goods. While that may sound good, price controls remove the magic balance between supply and demand: when something is expensive, it signals to producers that they can profit from an increase in supply. But if the government artificially maintains prices, producers have no incentive to meet demand, leading to supply shortages, inefficiencies and unintended consequences.

Most economists believe that monetary policies can control inflation without capping prices. But with inflation soaring, some left-leaning policymakers and economists are re-examining the idea. In 2022, US Senator. Elizabeth Warren proposed a bill aimed at prohibiting the abusive measurement of prices during market shocks. Progressives argue that price caps help the poor, but there is a catch.

The problem with price controls is that they tend to work at first. In 1971, President Richard Nixon tried to nip inflation in the bud by implementing a 90-day freeze on most salaries, prices and rents. Result: Inflation fell by 50%… at first. But as soon as the government eased restrictions, prices rebounded, necessitating a new round of caps that barely made a dent. Bottom Line: Price controls can help in the short term, but not in the long term.

Argentina has long been addicted to using price controls for political purposes. At the end of 2021, after an electoral defeat attributed to 53% inflation, the ruling party imposed price controls on more than 1,400 products. But like the last time the government did this in 2013this is only making inflation worse right now more than 100% from year to year.

The historical result of price controls: when the precise balance of supply and demand is replaced by the blunt ax of government policy, the solution is more likely than not to be worse than the problem.

The Goldilocks approach to adjusting interest rates

Western central banks generally focus on two key elements: keeping inflation low and employment rising. To strike the right balance and, like Goldilocks, to ensure the economy is neither too hot nor too cold, many central banks adjust interest rates to prevent the economy from overheating.

Given the inflationary pressures over the past year as a result of the war in Ukraine, supply chain issues and the pandemic rebound, the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of England, Bank of Canada and others have aggressively raised interest rates to increase the cost of credit within their respective economies.

While interest rate policy aims to keep consumer prices stable (world food prices, in particular, have soared), central bank policies also influence and are influenced by financial behavior.

For example, recent market turmoil in the United States has altered investors’ appetite for risk. This partly contributed to collective redundancies in the technology sector, which the Fed is watching closely in adapting its interest rate policy.

But not all rich countries take this approach. For example, the Bank of Japanwhich has long focused on keeping interest rates low to spur growth, left interest rates at -0.1%, driving stubbornly high prices for consumers.

Not everyone hates inflation, just ask dinosaur skeletons

Rising prices are a headache for most people, but not everyone is unhappy. People with low fixed rate mortgages or other fixed cost debt, for example, actually benefit from a break from inflation, as this has the effect of reducing the burden of repayment or servicing of what they borrowed. Paying what they owe costs less because the currency has lost value compared to when they took out the mortgage.

Meanwhile, there are people who hold assets that tend to rise in value when inflation rises, such as shares in energy or food production companies. Another is gold, which typically increases in value during bouts of inflation because it’s considered a more stable store of value after all, it’s been used as money for 2,500 years.

But the most colorful beneficiaries of inflation can be hoarders or other collectors of items like Rolex watches, fine art, classic cars, designer handbags, sports memorabilia, fine wines , whiskey and even dinosaur skeletons!

As inflation lowers the value of silver, people invest in items like these, which are considered to have a more predictable value than silver. Not everyone has access to a fancy wine cellar or classic car garage, but surely you have some unexpected inflation cover hiding in an old shoebox somewhere, right? not ?

Tell us what you collect/hoard for rainy days here.