Boosting social and cultural connectivity in the country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Assam





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the BJP-led government in the Center places the same importance on social and cultural connectivity in the country as it does on how it works to improve physical and digital connectivity. “Over the past nine years, we have changed our attitude towards connectivity. In addition to physical and digital connectivity, we are also working to improve social and cultural connectivity between people and their cultures. In the North East also, we are trying to push the culture of various communities so that we can improve cultural connectivity.Whether it is the 400th anniversary celebrations of the birth of Lachit Borohukan, the IG label for Muga silk, the lychee from Tezpur, gamosa from Assamese or lemon kaji, we try to protect and promote local products and identify nationally and globally,” Modi said after watching a performance of Bihu by more than 10 000 dancers and drummers at the Sarusajai Sports Complex here on Friday night. Also Read:PM Modi launches railway projects and methanol plant in Assam On Thursday, Assam’s Bihu entered the Guinness Book of World Records when more than 11,304 Bihu dancers and drummers performed together on the same pitch. The state also achieved another Guinness record when 3,000 drummers played together in the same way. “Today, dosa or the Assamese doi sira, all cultures connect. Today, the connectivity becomes intense between every thought and every culture.” On Saturday, the first day of Rongali Bihu, Assam’s most important cultural festival, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth more than Rs. 14,300 crores in Assam. Earlier today, Modi inaugurated Assam’s first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Changsari, about 30 km from Guwahati and virtually opened three new medical colleges in Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar. Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII) at IIT Guwahati. In the afternoon, Modi attended a ceremony at Sankardev Kalakshetra to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Gauhati High Court. Addressing the function, Modi said, “Whether it is the government or the judiciary, the role of each institution and its constitutional obligation is related to the ease of life of ordinary citizens.” During the reception at Sarusajai Sports Complex in the evening, Modi virtually inaugurated a methanol plant in Namrup, a beautification project in Rang Ghar, an archaeological site in Sivasagar in eastern Assam and four new projects railways run by the Northeast Frontier Railways. Modi also laid the foundations for a new bridge over the Brahmaputra to link Sualkuchi and Palasbari near Guwahati.

