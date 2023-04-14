Witness testimony helps prosecutors move Trump election case forward





Without fanfare, the Justice Department’s investigation into former President Donald J. Trump’s attempts to void the 2020 election is approaching a major milestone.

After nearly nine months of behind-the-scenes clashes, Mr. Trump’s attorneys have largely lost their battle to limit the testimony of some of his closest aides to a federal grand jury. The rulings, in a series of related cases, represent an almost total failure by Mr. Trump to limit the scope of the investigation and have strengthened the position of Jack Smith, the special counsel overseeing the investigation, as he takes stock of the former president’s efforts to retain power after his defeat at the polls.

Having lost their challenges to grand jury subpoenas and largely failing to limit the scope of their testimony with assertions of executive and attorney-client privilege, a final group of aides are now forced to answer questions.

On Tuesday, it was Stephen Miller, adviser and principal speechwriter to Mr. Trump, who appeared in federal court in Washington and spent several hours before the grand jury. Thursday was John Ratcliffe, the former director of national intelligence. The process could culminate later this month with an appearance by former Vice President Mike Pence.

As questions linger over ongoing appeals and potential efforts by some of the witnesses to further delay matters by invoking the Fifth Amendment, developments suggest Mr Smith is close to completing the investigative phase of his work. and is getting closer to a decision. about seeking charges against Mr. Trump and others.

There is no clear indication of when Mr Smith might decide the charges in the case, but he faces pressure on several fronts to move the process forward.

The political season could be a consideration: The 2024 presidential race is heating up, with Mr. Trump still seen as the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, and the first debate of the GOP primary season is slated for August.

On the legal front, the impending decision by a Georgia District Attorney, Fani T. Willis, on whether to seek the indictment of Mr. Trump on charges related to his efforts to reverse his electoral defeat has exercised a added pressure on Mr. Smith to decide whether allowing another prosecutor to bring similar charges first might complicate his prosecution.

The speed of the Georgia state investigation is increasing the pressure on Jack Smith to move with alacrity and have his witnesses appear before the federal grand jury now, said John P. Fishwick Jr., an appointee Obama who served as US Attorney for the Western District. of Virginia from 2015 to 2017. Once the state indictment is filed, it can really bog down the DOJ investigation.

Among those who have worked with him, Mr. Smith is seen as a diligent manager determined to gather the necessary information to make a decision while remaining aware of time constraints and the highly partisan atmosphere in which he operates.

Understanding the events of January 6

In his first and only public comments, a statement emailed to reporters shortly after his November nomination, he vowed that the pace of his investigations into Trump would not stall or falter, noting that he would move investigations forward quickly and thoroughly regardless of the outcome of the facts and the law dictates.

Mr. Smith is also overseeing the parallel investigation into Mr. Trump’s handling of classified information after leaving office and whether the former president obstructed government efforts to retrieve the documents.

How Times reporters cover politics. We rely on our journalists to be independent observers. So while Times staffers can vote, they are not allowed to support or campaign for political candidates or causes. This includes participating in marches or rallies in support of a movement or donating money or raising funds for any political candidate or electoral cause.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, who will ultimately make the decision whether or not to indict Mr. Trump, has told his associates that he will not overturn Mr. Smiths’ judgment, whatever it is, unless ‘He doesn’t think the special advocate has deviated from departmental standards and procedures.

Mr. Garland and his deputy principal Lisa O. Monaco have publicly projected an air of detachment from the case, but they have been following developments in the privilege battles that unfolded in the federal courthouse located a few blocks from their office. They have received regular briefings from aides who receive updates from members of Mr Smiths’ team, according to two people familiar with the situation.

The legal battles over privilege began long before Mr Smith was appointed special advocate and pitted two powerful forces against each other.

During the investigation into Mr. Trump’s efforts to nullify the election, federal prosecutors subpoenaed an army of former aides to Mr. Trump in an effort to get the grand jury to hear as much first-hand testimony as possible about his behavior in the White House. in the days leading up to the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Mr. Trump’s lawyers countered by saying that any adviser close to the former president should not have to answer certain questions before the grand jury because of attorney-client privilege, which protects communications between lawyers and those they represent, and executive privilege, which obscures certain communications between the president and members of his administration.

Among the first people to engage in this debate were Marc Short and Greg Jacob, two of Mr. Pences’ top aides, who entered the grand jury in July and asserted privilege in response to some questions, prompting prosecutors to file motions compelling their full testimony. . Setting a pattern for the months that followed, Mr. Trump’s lawyers fought those motions, but ultimately lost their case to Beryl A. Howell, then chief federal judge in Washington, and then to a federal appeals court.

With the privilege lifted, Mr. Short and Mr. Jacob testified a second time in October. They were followed two months later by Pat A. Cipollone and Patrick F. Philbin, Mr. Trump’s two top White House lawyers, who went through the same process.

The fight continued this year in the form of another round of assists, including Mr. Miller; Dan Scavino, former Deputy Chief of Staff; and Mr. Scavinos’ boss, Mark Meadows, Mr. Trump’s last chief of staff have all tried, and failed, to assert forms of privilege. The latest skirmish took place just weeks ago when a new Chief Justice, James E. Boasberg, dismissed efforts to limit Mr. Pence’s testimony.

Although bringing these witnesses before the grand jury was difficult and time-consuming, the accounts they gave or will eventually give represent only a fraction of the total evidence that Mr. Smith and his predecessors have gathered.

Long before Mr. Smith arrived, another prosecutor, Thomas P. Windom, secured grand jury testimony from prominent pro-Trump figures like Ali Alexander, who organized several prominent Stop the Steal events, and a wide range of state officials involved in a plan to create fake pro-Trump voter lists in swing states that were actually won by President Biden.

Mr Windom, who now works with Mr Smith, also oversaw the seizure of the phones of lawyers close to Mr Trump, including John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark and Boris Epshteyn. Mike Roman, a campaign strategist who was the director of Election Day operations for the Trump campaign in 2020, also had his phone seized while Mr Windoms watched.

Other prosecutors now working with the special counsel opened an investigation before Mr. Smith arrived at Save America PAC, a fundraising operation that Mr. Trump created after his election defeat. As part of this investigation, dozens of subpoenas have been issued to companies that received PAC money, including some law firms.

Danny Hakim contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/13/us/politics/donald-trump-investigation.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related