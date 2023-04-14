Badal calls for Prime Minister Modis’ intervention to repeal NSA and UAPA

Shiromani Akali Dal Chairman Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday called for the repeal of all undemocratic and repressive laws such as the National Security Act (NSA) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Sukhbir Singh Badal has called for an immediate end to the rampant and brazen abuse of laws by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab pending repeal. This abuse symbolizes the communal hatred of national PAA leaders against patriotic Sikhs. It is also an attempt to divert people’s attention from the brazen incompetence and failures of the ruling party to honor its commitments to Punjabis, he said.

Akali’s leader has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for his intervention in repealing these laws in light of their negative impact on the country’s image as the world’s largest democracy.

Badal strongly criticized the AAP government, saying it had turned these repressive black laws into weapons of mass witch-hunting against members of the Khalsa Panth (Sikh religion), especially innocent young Sikhs.

Even innocent members of Sikh families, including the elderly, women and children are subject to repression, he said in reference to the recent crackdown on pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh and his followers.

The AAP government of Punjab is setting new records in the flagrant abuse of these black laws against the innocent Sikh masses especially the youth.

Condemning the state government for launching an unprecedented crackdown on the innocent and patriotic Sikh community, Badal said the Punjab government was picking up young Sikhs on mere suspicion and reserving them under repressive laws like the NSA and took them to distant destinations such as Dibrugarh. .

They brought back the bitter memories of Kala Pani for the Punjabis under the British. said Akali leader asking for urgent and immediate intervention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the repeal of these laws, Badal said among others, are also being exploited to target political opponents of the ruling party, including leaders democratically elected people.