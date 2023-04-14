Trump asks appeals court to immediately block Pence’s testimony





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal appeals court to take immediate action to block former Vice President Mike Pence from testifying in the Justice Department investigation into the 6 January.

Trump filed an appeal earlier this week in the US Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, and on Friday asked the court to take immediate action.

The motion, which is under seal, seeks to stay a lower court judge’s ruling requiring Pence to testify and comply with a subpoena from Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating Trump’s role in the efforts to cancel the 2020 elections.

A decision on Trump’s motion could come within days, depending on how quickly the circuit has ruled on previous similar requests by the former president.

If the court refuses to stay the lower court’s order, Trump would have no choice to stop Pences’ testimony but to appeal to the Supreme Court.

NBC News reported that Trump’s sealed appeal was filed in circuit court on Monday, days after an adviser said Pence would not appeal an order last month from Judge James Boasberg, a judge in chief of the U.S. District Court in Washington, demanding that Pence testify in Smiths’ Trump investigation.

Last week, the federal appeals court refused to block Trumpsmotion’s testimony from several of its senior aides. The decision came after U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ruled in March that former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and other aides, including Dan Scavino and Stephen Miller, must testify despite being subpoenaed by Trump of executive privilege.

The case is just one of multiple criminal investigations into Trump. A New York grand jury has indicted Trump, who was indicted and arraigned earlier this month in Manhattan. He pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records related to his alleged role in silent payments near the end of his 2016 presidential campaign.

