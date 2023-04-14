Lula: “No one will forbid Brazil to improve its relations with China”





credit, Ricardo Stuckert photo captions, Lula is on an official visit to China President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Friday (04/14) that “nobody will forbid the improvement” of relations between Brazil and China. The statement was made at the start of Brazil’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. “Yesterday (Thursday 04/13) we visited Huawei in a demonstration that we want to tell the world that we have no prejudice in our relations with the Chinese and that no one will prevent Brazil from improving its relations with China,” Lula told Xi Jinping. Lula’s statement comes amid deteriorating relations between China and the United States and pressure from the United States on Chinese tech companies. In recent years, pressure has hit Huawei, which is one of China’s biggest companies. In 2022, the US government banned the import of telecommunications equipment produced by several Chinese companies, including Huawei. The United States alleges that there would be “unacceptable” risks to national security. credit, Ricardo Stuckert photo captions, Lula said he stands for a geopolitical partnership with China to change global governance. Lula’s speech comes in a sequence of messages about the importance he claims to attach to relations with China. “Our interests in the relationship with China are not only commercial […] We have political interests and we have interests in building a new geopolitics so that we can change global governance, giving more representation to the United Nations,” Lula said. china races The Chinese president also used the meeting to send political messages. He called President Lula a “friend” and said successful relations between the two countries could bring stability to the world. “A steadily developing, healthy and stable China-Brazil relationship will play a positive and important role for peace, stability and prosperous development of regions and the world,” the president said. In addition to political statements, the meeting between Lula and Xi Jinping was also marked by the signing of 15 agreements in areas that involve the development of satellites that will monitor the Amazon, technology, economy, culture and the environment. . Part of the purpose of Lula’s trip was to attract Chinese investment to Brazil at a time when the Brazilian economy was struggling to grow. According to Ministry of Finance estimates, the agreements signed between the two countries during Lula’s visit to China are expected to yield at least R$50 billion in investments. In addition to the agreements signed between the two countries, pacts have been signed involving Chinese and Brazilian companies. One of the most cited assistants by Lula in recent days, however, is still awaiting adjustments. It is the project of the car manufacturer BYD, which specializes in electric vehicles, to take over the Ford plant in Bahia. Lula’s trip ends what some Brazilian diplomats have called the “kick-start” of Lula’s international visit schedule. In the first four months of his government, the petista visited what are considered Brazil’s three main trading and political partners: Argentina (January), the United States (February) and China (April ). Despite expectations, neither Xi Jinping nor Lula spoke publicly about the war in Ukraine during the period to which journalists had access. In recent months, Lula has championed the creation of a club of countries whose mission would be to mediate a process that would lead to peace in Ukraine. China, for its part, has already launched a 12-point plan to prevent the end of the conflict between Ukraine and China. Lula’s trip to the Asian country ends this Saturday (04/15). In the morning, he will leave for Brazil, but he will first stop in the United Arab Emirates, where he should have a meeting with the country’s authorities. The expectation now revolves around the joint statement that the two countries should publish this Friday or in the coming days. According to Brazilian diplomats interviewed by BBC News Brasil, the exact terms of the statement were still being negotiated hours before Lula and Xi Jinping met. It is expected that the war in Ukraine and the trillion-dollar Chinese initiative known as the “Belt and Road” will somehow be included in the text.

