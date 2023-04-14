Egyptian foreign minister arrives in Ankara to push for normalization





Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry arrived in Turkey on April 13 to push for the normalization and establishment of diplomatic relations between Cairo and Ankara. On the same day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced that the two countries would cooperate more closely in Libya after years of supporting opposing sides in the Libyan civil war. Cavusoglu confirmed the visit of his Egyptian counterpart a few days earlier, expressing the likelihood of the two governments resuming relations on aambassador levelis high. The Turkish Foreign Minister remarked during a broadcast: We have already started the preliminary work. We will discuss further when [Shoukry] come. It will most likely happen. However, the senior diplomat also reiterated that a meeting between the Turkish and Egyptian presidents will likely take place after the elections. Turkey’s presidential elections are due to take place on May 14. Ankara and Cairo severed relations in 2013, bringing relations down to the charge d’affaires level, after the then Egyptian foreign ministry accused Ankara of having too much influence on public opinion, as well as seeking to create instability in Egypt. Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was backed by Turkey and Qatar, both of which support the Muslim Brotherhood. However, Morsi was overthrown by current army general Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, who opposed the Muslim Brotherhood. Foreign ministers last met in March for bilateral talks as part of a comprehensive move tomend relationships the first of its kind in over a decade. Following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey in February, killing more than 50,000 people, Sisi expressed his condolences to Turkey’s earthquake victims during a phone call with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, pledging humanitarian aid and assistance. In November 2022, Erdoganshake handswith Sissi on the sidelines of 2022world Cupin Qatar. state-owned TürkiyeAnadolu Agencyreported that Erdogan briefly met with Sisi and other regional leaders, including King Abdullah II of Jordan and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. In March 2021, the Turkish government claimed that Ankara and Cairo had resumed relations, but at the time, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry denied these claims.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thecradle.co/article-view/23668/egyptian-fm-arrives-in-ankara-in-push-for-normalization The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related