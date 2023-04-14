The Pence-Trump divide deepens, this time over guns





What Pence won’t talk about, however, is perhaps more instructive: defending red flag laws that give law enforcement officials the ability to intervene when someone is deemed to be at high risk, as well as the ban on hump stocks. These two issues were ones Trump was open to or acted on during his administration. Pence advocated for red flag laws as vice president, but has since disavowed the idea, with his group Advancing American Freedom opposing them in March 2022.

It will make for interesting political theater, said a Republican familiar with past NRA proceedings who met with Trump and Pence on the gun issue and was granted anonymity to discuss private conversations.

The reversal is part of an effort to paint Trump as unreliable on Second Amendment rights. And, indeed, when asked for comment, a Pence adviser sent a February 2018 Daily Mail article referring to Sen. Diane Feinsteins (D-Calif.)’s positive reaction to Trump’s will to consider gun restrictions: Feinstein can’t contain his glee at a gun control meeting with Trump.

This article detailed an infamous gathering of lawmakers following the shooting in Parkland, Florida. In an effort to draw a further distinction, a Pence ally said that in a subsequent Oval Office meeting in 2018, Pence talked Trump out of those restrictions. A person familiar with those discussions, who has not taken a position on the 2024 primary, confirmed the exchange.

Trump speaks in 2018 in the Cabinet Room of the White House during a meeting with members of Congress to discuss school and community safety. With the former president, from left, Pence, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Sen. Chuck Grassley ( R-Iowa). | Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo

He’s moving away from Trump, not towards him, said Mike Murphy, a longtime friend of Pence, a former Republican member of the Indiana House of Representatives. He seems to have a little more confidence in his skin every day.

It’s all part of a political tightrope that Pence is walking on what is expected to be his own campaign launch later this summer: how to articulate the rationale for his candidacy and distinguish himself from the man he has unflinchingly served for four years.

The cattle call in front of rank and file NRA members amid what is billed as 14 acres of guns and equipment this weekend will be the first time Pence and Trump have shared a stage since they quit their jobs. And it will be the first in a series of events leading up to the 2024 presidential primary where they will both be guest speakers. Pence and Trump are both addressing major RNC donors in Nashville this weekend. The two are unlikely to cross paths, a person familiar with the logistics of the event told POLITICO. And either way, Trump will have the final say.

They’re going to choreograph it, said a person close to Trump and Pence’s eye sockets.

Additionally, the two will speak at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition’s spring kickoff next week, though Trump will deliver his speech from a distance.

The dueling appearances come at an increasingly chilly and unprecedented time in their relationship. Never before in American history has the incumbent vice president challenged the former chairman of his own party.

It’s not just a political conflict. They are also potentially at odds in court. Trump has appealed a federal court decision to force Pence to testify before a grand jury investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump appeared at the NRA’s annual convention in Houston last year just days after the deadly Uvalde school shooting. In his speech, Trump called for an overhaul of school safety measures, including allowing only one entry to schools and metal detectors, and he also stressed the need for better mental health policies. . Trump, like many Republicans, has said responsible gun owners are the best line of defense in mass shootings.

Trump is a member of the NRA and his son, Donald Trump Jr., is a gun sports enthusiast who even formed his own gun rights advocacy group, the Second Amendment Task Force, which focuses on combating Democrats’ gun control efforts. Pence, meanwhile, is known for hunting pheasant and quail.

The two haven’t spoken to each other in two years and often use reporters as proxies to message each other. I’ve debated Donald Trump before, Pence told Bret Baier last month. But not with the cameras on.

Trump appears to have noted Pence’s new tone, telling reporters last month after Pence criticized Trump at the Gridiron Club dinner for his role on Jan. 6: I guess he decided being nice wasn’t working because that he was 3% in the polls, so he figured he might as well not be nice anymore.

Playing nice with Pence has been Trump’s strategy lately. The former president praised Pence when asked about him before noting his displeasure with Pence’s decision to take up his constitutional duties on Jan. 6. That’s because Trump, according to advisers and people close to his campaign, believes a crowded field that includes Pence will only work to his advantage in the primaries.

The Trumps team has so far brushed aside Pence’s recent attacks and their shared next step.

He’s clearly not only the frontrunner in this election, but he’s also the leader of the party and his being the featured speaker is proof of that, a Trump adviser said.

Ralph Reed, who knows Pence and Trump well and whose organization, Faith and Freedom Coalition, remains neutral, compared the Pence-Trump dynamic to the Republican presidential battle in 1912 when two former aides, former President Theodore Roosevelt and the outgoing president William Howard Taft, raced against each other.

His two people who were very close who had a huge amount of affection for each other and were partners and now they’re running against each other and it’s going to be a very interesting dynamic to see, Reed said. I tend to think that Pence will tend to gain height while being increasingly outspoken and transparent about his differences with his former boss. And I think there will be a lot of litigation as a result of that assuming Pence comes in.

The tension surrounding Trump and Pence sharing two stages this weekend is heightened by the fact that few other 2024 hopefuls appear in person.

As Trump and Pence jump state to state to make their case to gun enthusiasts and major party donors, DeSantis will speak Friday at Liberty University encroaching on Pence’s territory with religious conservatives and will headline a GOP dinner in New Hampshire on Saturday. Scott is having his own donor retreat this weekend in Charleston, and Haley is attending his daughter’s wedding.

Pence has avoided further cattle calls in the last year Trump has spoken. For example, Pence jumped at several recent CPAC rallies, a scene where he was booed the last time he attended, but he also stayed away from the Faith & Freedom Coalition conference in last year in Nashville, where Trump took the stage. His decision to sit out an event aimed at an evangelical audience highlighted Pences’ reluctance at the time to confront Trump publicly.

This is no longer the case. But it may be too little too late.

I don’t think there’s much interest in the Trump versus Pence story at all anymore, said Mike Dennehy, a New Hampshire Republican strategist who worked on John McCains’ presidential campaigns. I would be surprised if Donald Trump even goes after Mike Pence. The only person on Trump’s radar right now is Ron DeSantis and frankly, he’s the only candidate who should be.

