When I was a child, I got sick with tonsillitis about once a year and was out of school for a fortnight. There was no rhyme or reason for the timing, but my throat wanted to choke, I couldn’t swallow, and my tonsils felt like a pair of Frank Bruno boxing gloves.

Suffice it to say, being out of school in the 1980s wasn’t as great as people thought. There were only four TV channels and once you watched school and college programs in the morning, temporarily carried by Lucozade and antibiotics, the boredom of The royal court And The Sullivans motioned. However, in the summer of 1985, I was lucky enough to be shot at the same time as the Wimbledon Championships.

By now I was already a casual tennis fan and adored John McEnroe, Bjrn Borg, Jimmy Connors, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert and Steffi Graf, watching highlights in the evenings after school. But necessity is indeed the mother of invention, only in this case it is avoiding boredom that has led me to become a bit of a wheelchair expert in tennis. I watched and scrutinized every game, especially the games of the young upstart, Boris Becker.

Boom! Boom! Le Monde against Boris BeckerOften flashes back to 1985 and Becker’s greatest triumph, becoming Wimbledon’s youngest male champion at 17, the young German throwing himself onto center court, throwing up his hands, revisited from different angles by director Alex Gibney. Becker is at this point the reincarnation of the legendary Germanic hero Siegfried, a dashingly handsome warrior slaying dragons, the champion Germany needed, because in an interview a prominent German psychologist calls the Germans a beaten people.

At the time of his victory, Becker bathed in the blood of the dragons of sporting excellence and media adulation to make himself invincible. Remember, the following year Becker beat the brilliant Ivan Lendl in the 1986 Wimbledon final. What Gibney’s excellent two-part psychoanalysis of Becker supports is that at that time , the very attributes that made him a champion – power, mental toughness, the desire to win at all costs – also brought him down in the second chapter of his life. once he finished playing tennis, which eventually led to his incarceration in Wandsworth and Huntercombe prisons for hiding 2.5 million in assets to avoid paying debts.

Title Triumph And Disaster, both halves of the film relate to the quote from Kiplings’ poem Whether, “If you can meet Triumph and Disaster and treat these two impostors alike” which is etched above the players’ entrance on center court, a maxim that governs Becker’s varied and turbulent life. Throughout, Becker exudes charm and charisma, seemingly taking full responsibility for his many mistakes and misdemeanors, including the infamous affair with Angela Ermakova, but also toning them down by reminding us that there was no of plan for a 17-year-old to win Wimbledon and face the superstar that followed.

We are guided by the usual tennis faithful. The always good value McEnroe, whom Becker wooed as a potential coach; Borg, who left tennis at the age of 25 and was idolized by Becker, who wanted to retire at the same age; and taciturn Romanian billionaire Ion Tiriac who helped make Becker his first fortune, who felt the 6-time Grand Slam champion was far from realizing his full potential. Perhaps the most revealing anecdote about Becker’s downfall as a player is that of Andre Agassis’ coach, Brad Gilbert. After a humiliating loss to Agassi, Becker asks Agassi how he read his serve so well. Gilbert recounts how Agassi told Becker he could tell where he would place the ball just by watching what Becker was doing with his tongue. Gilbert tells us Becker was too shocked to respond.

But for all the fame and bitter rivalries on the tennis court with Stefan Edberg and Ivan Lendl, the real insight and drama lies with his first wife, Barbara Becker. It’s easy to forget how controversial and important their marriage was for race relations in Germany at the time. Boris explains that three things helped the circulation of the Bild newspaper in Germany, Hitler, unification and Boris Becker. Barbara speaks forcefully about the racism she encountered at the time – you can feel it – but during her five years on the ATP tour with Boris, she beams with joy, legs crossed in her chair saying that they were running through the days, through the years, feeling rushed.

About himself, Boris said in his beautifully precise English, the soft German accent so precise, I sound very German, but my tastes are not and self-deprecatingly he was, the most German popular in Britain. In many ways, Becker was the model of the modern European ideal: multilingual, multiracial, and free from the constraints of World War II. The irony that his demise coincided with Brexit and our rejection of modernity seems absurdly poignant.

Becker, like Brexit, should be yesterday’s news, but the failures of both are too pathetic, too heartbreaking to be dismissed forever. Becker wants to write a third climactic chapter of his life where he bounces back from defeat and returns to London after a ban from the Home Office. Is it too much to ask that we join Europe and ask for forgiveness too?

And in 1989, at age 17, I finally had my tonsils removed just as Boris Becker won his third and final Wimbledon. He was only 22 years old.