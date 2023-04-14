Politics
Boom! Boom! The criticism of Le Monde against Boris Becker
When I was a child, I got sick with tonsillitis about once a year and was out of school for a fortnight. There was no rhyme or reason for the timing, but my throat wanted to choke, I couldn’t swallow, and my tonsils felt like a pair of Frank Bruno boxing gloves.
Suffice it to say, being out of school in the 1980s wasn’t as great as people thought. There were only four TV channels and once you watched school and college programs in the morning, temporarily carried by Lucozade and antibiotics, the boredom of The royal court And The Sullivans motioned. However, in the summer of 1985, I was lucky enough to be shot at the same time as the Wimbledon Championships.
By now I was already a casual tennis fan and adored John McEnroe, Bjrn Borg, Jimmy Connors, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert and Steffi Graf, watching highlights in the evenings after school. But necessity is indeed the mother of invention, only in this case it is avoiding boredom that has led me to become a bit of a wheelchair expert in tennis. I watched and scrutinized every game, especially the games of the young upstart, Boris Becker.
Boom! Boom! Le Monde against Boris BeckerOften flashes back to 1985 and Becker’s greatest triumph, becoming Wimbledon’s youngest male champion at 17, the young German throwing himself onto center court, throwing up his hands, revisited from different angles by director Alex Gibney. Becker is at this point the reincarnation of the legendary Germanic hero Siegfried, a dashingly handsome warrior slaying dragons, the champion Germany needed, because in an interview a prominent German psychologist calls the Germans a beaten people.
At the time of his victory, Becker bathed in the blood of the dragons of sporting excellence and media adulation to make himself invincible. Remember, the following year Becker beat the brilliant Ivan Lendl in the 1986 Wimbledon final. What Gibney’s excellent two-part psychoanalysis of Becker supports is that at that time , the very attributes that made him a champion – power, mental toughness, the desire to win at all costs – also brought him down in the second chapter of his life. once he finished playing tennis, which eventually led to his incarceration in Wandsworth and Huntercombe prisons for hiding 2.5 million in assets to avoid paying debts.
Title Triumph And Disaster, both halves of the film relate to the quote from Kiplings’ poem Whether, “If you can meet Triumph and Disaster and treat these two impostors alike” which is etched above the players’ entrance on center court, a maxim that governs Becker’s varied and turbulent life. Throughout, Becker exudes charm and charisma, seemingly taking full responsibility for his many mistakes and misdemeanors, including the infamous affair with Angela Ermakova, but also toning them down by reminding us that there was no of plan for a 17-year-old to win Wimbledon and face the superstar that followed.
We are guided by the usual tennis faithful. The always good value McEnroe, whom Becker wooed as a potential coach; Borg, who left tennis at the age of 25 and was idolized by Becker, who wanted to retire at the same age; and taciturn Romanian billionaire Ion Tiriac who helped make Becker his first fortune, who felt the 6-time Grand Slam champion was far from realizing his full potential. Perhaps the most revealing anecdote about Becker’s downfall as a player is that of Andre Agassis’ coach, Brad Gilbert. After a humiliating loss to Agassi, Becker asks Agassi how he read his serve so well. Gilbert recounts how Agassi told Becker he could tell where he would place the ball just by watching what Becker was doing with his tongue. Gilbert tells us Becker was too shocked to respond.
But for all the fame and bitter rivalries on the tennis court with Stefan Edberg and Ivan Lendl, the real insight and drama lies with his first wife, Barbara Becker. It’s easy to forget how controversial and important their marriage was for race relations in Germany at the time. Boris explains that three things helped the circulation of the Bild newspaper in Germany, Hitler, unification and Boris Becker. Barbara speaks forcefully about the racism she encountered at the time – you can feel it – but during her five years on the ATP tour with Boris, she beams with joy, legs crossed in her chair saying that they were running through the days, through the years, feeling rushed.
About himself, Boris said in his beautifully precise English, the soft German accent so precise, I sound very German, but my tastes are not and self-deprecatingly he was, the most German popular in Britain. In many ways, Becker was the model of the modern European ideal: multilingual, multiracial, and free from the constraints of World War II. The irony that his demise coincided with Brexit and our rejection of modernity seems absurdly poignant.
Becker, like Brexit, should be yesterday’s news, but the failures of both are too pathetic, too heartbreaking to be dismissed forever. Becker wants to write a third climactic chapter of his life where he bounces back from defeat and returns to London after a ban from the Home Office. Is it too much to ask that we join Europe and ask for forgiveness too?
And in 1989, at age 17, I finally had my tonsils removed just as Boris Becker won his third and final Wimbledon. He was only 22 years old.
|
Sources
2/ https://globalcomment.com/boom-boom-the-world-vs-boris-becker-review/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Jim Jordan says he’s ‘100% for President Trump’ in 2024 amid ongoing legal issues
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, most popular visionary leader: US Secretary of Commerce
- Americans beat Czechs to face Canada for world title
- Blue Edges Gold in 2023 Pitt Football Spring Game
- Weekend Briefing: Challenges Facing the Fashion Rental Industry
- Israeli-style tech incubator planned for South America
- Abby Conder Lussier Named NAFSA Advocate of the Year Supports OHIO’s Holistic Experience for International Students
- A slight earthquake was felt in some parts of Jamaica
- PTI to Write Letter to Pakistani President Arif Alvi Regarding Term of Career Government of Punjab
- Want to go home? Check the latest train and plane rules!
- The English cricket legend is full of praise for Indian Premier League supporters
- Colonial fashion show brings local historical figures to life