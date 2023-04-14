What the Uttaramerur inscription, recently mentioned by Prime Minister Modi, says

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday April 14 discussed Uttaramerur’s listing in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, while discussing India’s democratic history, PTI reported.

India is the oldest democracy in the world, it is the mother of democracy. There are many historical references to this. A the important reference is Tamil Nadu, Modi said. The inscription on it is like a local constitution for the gram sabha. It outlines how the assembly should be run, what should be the qualification of members, what should be the process for electing members and how a member would be disqualified.

While Uttaramerur has several inscriptions spanning centuries, the most famous that Modi refers to dates from the reign of Parantaka I (907-953 AD). These provide a detailed description of village autonomy and have been cited by historians and political leaders as evidence of India’s history of democratic functioning.

Where is Uttaramerur?

Uttaramerur is located in present-day Kanchipuram district, about 90 km southeast of Chennai. Today it is a small town with a population of around 25,000 at the 2011 census. It is known for its historic temples built during the reigns of Pallava and Chola.

The famous inscription of the reign of Parantaka Is can be found on the walls of the Vaikunda Perumal temple.

What does the inscription say?

The registration gives details of the operation of the local sabha, that is, the village assembly. A sabha was an assembly exclusively of brahmins and had specialized committees responsible for different things. The Uttaramerur registration details how members were selected, the qualifications required, their roles and responsibilities, and even the circumstances under which they could be revoked.

Appointing representatives to the sabha

Describing how the sabha will be constituted, says the inscription, there will be 30 districts. All the inhabitants of these 30 neighborhoods gathered and chose a representative for the village assembly.

It then describes what the qualifications of such a representative should be. These include owning a certain amount of land, having a house, being between 35 and 70 years old and knowing mantras And brahmins (from the Vedic corpus). An exception can be made on land ownership if the person has learned at least one Veda and four Bhashyas. One must also be versed in business and virtuous.

The entry then lists a number of factors that disqualify someone and their family (all ties are consistently listed) from consideration. These include failing to submit accounts while previously serving on a committee, committing one of the first four of the Five Great Sins (killing a Brahmin, drinking alcohol, stealing and adultery), being associated with outcasts and eating forbidden foods.

All those eligible and willing would write their names on palm leaves, after which the representative would be chosen based on an elaborate drawing of lots, conducted by priests in the inner hall of the building where the assembly meets.

Detail responsibilities

The listing describes a number of important committees within the sabha with their own distinct functions. These include the Garden Committee, the Reservoir Committee, the Annual Committee (an executive committee that required prior experience and knowledge to be a part of), the Justice Oversight Committee (to oversee appointments and wrongdoing), the Gold Committee (responsible for all the gold in the village temple), and the Fivefold Committee (its role is unclear in the inscription).

These assignments to the committee would last for 360 days, after which members would have to retire.

Anyone on the committee who was involved in any wrongdoing, such as forgery or being ridden on a donkey (i.e. being punished for a crime), was immediately expelled. Also, the registration emphasizes the keeping of accounts any deviation may also disqualify the members of the sabha.

Is this an example of democracy?

While the Uttaramerur inscription gives details of local self-government, on closer inspection it is far from a truly democratic system. Not only does this limit sabha belonging to a tiny subsection of land ownership brahmins, it also has no real elections. Rather, it chooses members from the pool of eligible candidates by lot.

That said, that does not mean that this listing should not be cited as a precedent for democratic functioning. The idea of ​​democracy, as we understand it today, is a fairly recent phenomenon. The United States, often hailed as the epitome of liberal democracy, only granted universal suffrage to its people in 1965.

What the Uttaramerur inscription details is a system of local self-government, apart from the direct authority of the king. Moreover, for all intents and purposes, the inscription is like a constitution, it describes both the responsibilities of the members of the sabha as well as the limits on the authority of those members. If the rule of law (rather than rule by personal dictate) is an essential component of a democracy, the Uttaramerur inscription describes a system of government that follows exactly that.