Amid talk of a grand coalition for Indonesia’s 2024 elections, analysts say victory not guaranteed

SIGNS OF A GREAT COALITION ON THE MOVE

On April 2, Mr. Widodo met with KIB and KKIR leaders in Jakarta. Notably absent from the meeting was Mdm Soekarnoputri, the leader of the PDI-P, of which Mr Widodo is a member.

Mr. Surya Paloh, the leader of the fourth largest parliamentary party Nasdem, was also not present. While Nasdem is part of the current governing coalition, it has backed Mr. Baswedan, the former governor of Jakarta, as its presidential candidate, associating itself with the Democratic Party and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS). .

The Democratic Party and the PKS are opposition parties, and Nasdems’ decision to nominate Mr. Baswedan as its presidential candidate is widely seen as a move that is not supported by Mr. Widodo.

The meeting between KIB, KKIR and Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, came just days after football Governing body FIFA has stripped Indonesia of the right to host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup this year.

The decision came after some protests, including from two PDI-P governors, namely Mr. Pranowo and the governor of Bali, I Wayan Koster, who did not want Israel to participate in the event. They argued that Indonesia had no diplomatic relations with Israel because it supported the Palestinians.

The failure to host the tournament was generally blamed on the PDI-P, and Jokowi openly expressed his disappointment at not being able to host the U-20 World Cup. Political observers said at the time that the episode could have strained ties between the Indonesian leader and other members of his party.

After the meeting, Mr. Subianto de Gerindra said that the KIB coalition parties as well as the KKIR share the same vision. He added that they support Jokowi.

Yes, we have (the same vision). Turns out we have, so we feel like we’re on the same frequency, we have compatibilities, Mr. Subianto said.

Responding to a question from reporters whether KIB and KKIR are compatible in terms of working together, Jokowi replied: I’m just saying they match. It’s up to the party leaders or the party alliance.

For the good of the country, the good of the nation, the good of the people, it would be better if things could be discussed,” he said.

Political analyst Ray Rangkuti of Jakarta-based think tank Lingkar Madani thinks there could be an attempt to form a grand coalition.

“I think there are efforts to form a grand coalition. But of course it’s not easy, and developments change from day to day, week to week.

“But it is not a given that it (the political process) will go smoothly even though it looks like efforts will be made to get there. Because the crucial point is who will be the president and vice-president “, Mr. Rangkuti noted.

He pointed out that a grand coalition means having a bigger campaign mechanism to win votes, but that can only be effective if there is the right presidential candidate.

Having a grand coalition but not having the right number does not guarantee victory, Rangkuti said.