A fascist Jesus Christ: MAGA turns Donald Trump into a martyr





Last Sunday, millions of Christians around the world celebrated Easter. Beyond the mythological elements, the story of the resurrection of Jesus Christ is one of death, life and renewal. At its most basic, Easter is a time to reflect and mark the change of seasons from winter to spring and the need to plant and nurture new life.

Donald Trump embodies, both as a human being and by his behavior, the literal opposite of the selflessness, humility, dignity, generosity, sacrifice and courage represented by Jesus Christ and his teachings. Trump is also the antithesis of the forces of health, life and regeneration represented by the Easter holiday. Trump is planning his return to the White House and has publicly promised an apocalyptic reign, a Hitler-style “final battle” and an “End Times” where he and the “enemies” of his MAGA movement will be severely punished if he wins the 2024 elections.

These facts have not stopped Trump, his propagandists and cultists (notably Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene) from elevating him to the level of Jesus Christ, as if Trump were a martyr who is being “persecuted” for doing the work of “God”. When Trump was recently arrested and arraigned in New York for crimes related to silent payments he made to his mistresses during the 2016 presidential campaign, he reportedly wanted to take a public walk and be photographed for a photo ID because he thought it would make him look like “Jesus Christ” to his followers.

In an “interview” Tuesday with Fox News, Donald Trump told host Tucker Carlson that police and other court officials were crying, extremely upset and apologizing to him for being “forced” to leave. stop and challenge him. Of course, that’s not true: Trump is a compulsive liar and a malignant narcissist. But the story and images of Trump the martyr, kidnapped to be executed as Christ or another divine figure, are powerful and compelling to his followers and other supporters.

The anointing of Trump as a sort of new Jesus Christ exists in the much larger context of how right-wing white Christian fundamentalists see Trump as a tool for their anti-democratic theocratic project.

Donald Trump would continue to “celebrate” Easter by using his Truth Social disinformation platform to amplify death threats against President Biden, manic rants about World War III and other mass violence, and white supremacists, conspirators, anti-Semites and other stochastic terrorism threats and violence by him and his followers against “enemies” such as Manhattan District Attorney Bragg and the Justice Department.

In a series of conversations with me here at the Salon, psychiatrist Dr. Justin Frank responded to Trump’s threats on Easter Day:

To anyone paying attention, Trump’s outbursts are transparent.

It gives unstable people permission to take their grievances to murderous levels. It’s not just because violent people love Trump, but because they follow Trump’s stated practice of fighting back “ten times the force” with any means available when he feels aggrieved.

I’m beginning to think that a warning, or even a gag isn’t enough. He needs to be safe where no one can hear his truly dangerous outpourings. And it has to be now.

The anointing of Donald Trump as a kind of new Jesus Christ exists in the much larger context of how right-wing white Christian fundamentalists see Trump as a tool for their anti-democratic theocratic project. Likewise, Trump has no genuine respect or interest in “Christianity” and the Christian Right: they are just a means for him to gain and maintain unlimited power.

Calling Trump’s martyrdom “a symptom of a much larger and much more dangerous problem,” Candace McDuffie writes to The Root: “Nothing is less than the right to cling to power and support Trump as a political sacrifice was perhaps a predictable decision. While obviously outrageous and ridiculously tone-deaf, this is how the Tories have always acted and it has proven to be alarmingly effective.”

She continues, “The irreparable damage conservatives have done to Americans in the name of religion continues to harm marginalized and vulnerable groups. weapons, Christianity has become the go-to excuse for Republicans to do whatever they want.”

In a recent editorial in Time Magazine, the Reverend Nathan Empsall, a priest in the Episcopal Church and executive director of Faithful America, offers the following warnings about Trump as “Jesus Christ”:

Any comparison between Trump and Christ is clearly heretical and inappropriate. However, these extremist voices are right on one point: there is indeed a parallel between the arrest of Donald Trump and Holy Week. But it’s not between Trump and Jesus, it’s between the leaders of MAGA and Pontius Pilate, the brutal Roman governor who ordered the crucifixion of Christ.

Not only would Jesus never pay anyone money to change the outcome of an election, he wasn’t even a politician. When the devil tempted Christ with earthly authority, he flatly refused to take it. Nor did Jesus support political violence as Trump likes to broadcast Jan. 6 footage at his rallies. In fact, when the disciples took out weapons to prevent the arrest of Jesus, he told them: “All who take the sword will die by the sword”.

Pontius Pilate, on the other hand, was a regional Roman dictator known not only for his cruelty, but also for his alliance with local religious leaders. The high priests were eager to come to terms with the governor, including to crucify Jesus, as it allowed them to retain their status and personal freedom. In turn, Pilate benefited from allies who could keep his subjects in line and thus keep him in power. It was good business for everyone except the people.

Two millennia later, an almost identical bond has been forged between conservative American Christians and MAGA Republican politicians like Trump, Greene and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Under the blessing of conspiracy theory preachers like Franklin Graham, Mike Huckabee, and Paula White-Cain, these politicians use and abuse religious imagery to create a culture where disagreeing with them is no longer seen as talk. civic, but as an act of blasphemy. . For them, indicting a corrupt Republican politician like Trump is not an example of healthy democracy, but a demonic attack on a holy figure anointed by God.

The idea of ​​Trump as some kind of Jesus Christ figure extends beyond white Christianity to the neo-fascist and secular “conservative” movement and the wider white right. The latter are above all engaged in a politico-cultural project which involves a religious devotion to its cause. The assumptions, “logic” and revolutionary goals of the neofascist and right-wing global project exist outside of rationality, empirical reality and hard facts. It is a politics of faith.

All in all, Trumpism and other fascisms are a force that gives meaning to its members. They are sacred in that sense, something lovely, something charismatic, a way to find salvation and fulfillment. Leader Trump in this case is a type of secular mystical and deity cult leader.

We see it of course at Trump’s rallies and through the vast right-wing echo chamber and propaganda machine that has created an alternate lifeworld where Trump is a superhero, a god, a savior, a great man of history, a conquering force and depicted as a type of male ideal, supremely manly and a Hollywood action hero like Rambo or Rocky. In this imaginary, Trump rides Abrams tanks protected by bald eagles; he is a king or an emperor; he is the leader and the ideal man; every woman wants to be with Trump and every man dreams of being Trump.

In this world, Donald Trump is the fascist MAGA Jesus Christ.

