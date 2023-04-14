Imran Khan gets protective bond from HC Lahore for using ‘inappropriate language’ against army officials





Lahore: Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday and was granted a protective bond until April 26 in a case related to the use of “inappropriate language” against senior military officials.

Islamabad police had booked Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on April 6 for delivering a speech in which he allegedly used inappropriate language against senior army officers (Inter-Services Intelligence) and put the lives of their families in danger. risk.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted Khan, 70, a protection bond and ordered him to apply to the relevant court in Islamabad for an extension of the bond.

The former prime minister appeared in front of the LHC under tight security.

LHC Judge Ali Baqir Najfi has granted protective bond to Imran Khan upon his request to join the investigation in a frivolous case against him filed by Islamabad police,” a court official told PTI.

“The judge granted him bail until April 26 and ordered him to appear in the relevant court in Islamabad for an extension of bail, the official added.

Speaking to reporters at the LHC premises, Khan said the federal government’s open defiance of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz-led coalition of Supreme Court orders, particularly regarding the holding of elections in Punjab, had earned the country a bad reputation.

Through such acts, Pakistan’s image in the world is painted as a banana republic,” the former prime minister said.

The federal coalition does not want elections to prolong its rule, he said, adding that under the Constitution elections cannot be delayed for more than 90 days after an assembly is dissolved.

Khan also castigated what he called the all-time “fascist government” installed by “managers” (referring to the country’s powerful military establishment).

So far, more than 3,000 PTI workers have been arrested by this fascist government and their human rights violated, the cricketer-turned-politician says.

On Thursday, a Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) extended Khan’s bail before his arrest until May 4 in three terrorism cases.

Intense clashes erupted outside Islamabad’s court complex on March 18 when Khan arrived from Lahore to attend a much-anticipated hearing in Toshakhana’s corruption case.

During the standoff between PTI workers and police, more than 25 security personnel were injured, prompting Lahore police to charge Khan and hundreds of his party members in three terrorism cases .

One of the cases in which Khan was convicted of attempted murder involves the murder of a PTI worker.

Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as prime minister at a discount from the state custodian called Toshakhana and selling them for a profit.

The former prime minister is currently facing more than 140 cases registered against him by the federal coalition led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the PML-N appointed caretaker government of Punjab on charges of treason, terrorism, murder, attempted murder, blasphemy and other charges.

PTI

