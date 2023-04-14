Trump met New York chants hate you! as he arrives for his deposition in Manhattan





Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Donald Trump’s motorcade was greeted with chants of New York hate you after he returned for a deposition in a $250million civil lawsuit alleging fraud by him and his company.

A lawsuit against the former president was filed last year by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, who claims the Trump family and the Trump Organization deceived banks and business associates by giving false financial statements overvaluing assets over a decade of transactions.

Video showed a crowd waiting near Ms James’ office building and bursting into chants of New York hate you as Mr Trump’s motorcade arrived at 28 Liberty Street just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

The chants intensified as the former president’s car drove through crowds holding banners of Nobody is above the law and Trump or die in 2024.

A second video of Mr Trump showed him holding his first place in a defiant display as he left Trump Tower before heading to downtown Manhattan for the New York Attorney General’s office.

It was the first time Mr Trump had returned to New York since he was arrested and pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with silent money payments made to the approach of the 2016 presidential election.

At the New York Attorney General’s office, Mr. Trump answered questions for seven hours and bragged about his extraordinary business success.

President Trump spent nearly seven hours today detailing his extraordinary business success, Mr. Trump’s attorney, Christopher Kisein, said in a statement following the deposition.

The transactions at the center of this case have been extremely profitable for the banks and for the Trumpentities, he said.

When the facts of this success, and not politically engineered sound bites, come to light, everyone will scoff at the idea that a fraud took place.

The trial is separate from felony criminal charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, for which Mr Trump was arraigned, becoming the first former president to be charged.

Before leaving for his deposition in the morning, Mr. Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform at 8 a.m., apparently referring to Ms. James: I will be heading downtown to meet a racist who has disclosed that I would be there at 9:30 a.m.

The leak makes it much more difficult for the police and the Secret Service to do their job. This civil case is ridiculous, just like all the other election interference cases brought against me.

If I had had a fair judge, this case would never have happened. MAGA!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-new-york-hates-you-deposition-b2319584.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related