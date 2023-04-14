Donald Trump talks gun rights but not his criminal charges at NRA convention





INDIANAPOLIS In Donald Trump’s first major public appearance since his historic arrest, the former president discussed his pro-gun policies but refrained from delving into his indictment when speaking Friday at the of a convention of the National Rifle Association.

Trump headlined the annual NRA-ILA leadership forum at the Indiana Convention Center, where he and other Republican presidential hopefuls spoke with top conservative gun-owner voters.

For Trump, his appearance also served as a test to see if he still has the public support of GOP voters, despite his ongoing legal struggles.

I will once again be your staunch friend and fearless leader as the 47th President of the United States, Trump told a cheering audience. Were going to have a very successful election and take over this beautiful White House.

I promised to save the Second Amendment, and I was going to save it for a long time, forever, as far as I’m concerned.

Former President Donald Trump

The NRA held its convention within two weeks of the country’s last mass shootings, one at a Nashville school and the other at a Louisville bank. Political pressure on Republicans to support at least some sort of gun control has intensified since the killings.

Democrats chastised Republicans for attending the event, arguing that GOP hopefuls showed up to pledge their undying loyalty to the NRA and the gun lobby.

Republicans are going to tell the public 100% that given the choice between our families and the national gun industry, Republicans choose the gun industry again, he continued, said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-CT, at a Democratic National Committee. Thursday press conference.

The Republican Party continues to put the gun industry and gunsmiths ahead of the safety of our children and families. It’s extraordinary, it’s heartbreaking and it’s infuriating, he continued.

Former Vice President Mike Pence addresses guests at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 14, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Trump avoids arrest

Trump addressed thousands in the NRA audience just ten days after pleading not guilty in New York to charges of falsifying business records to cover up silent payments and campaign finance violations. This made him the first former or current US president to be charged with a crime.

Although Trump gave a speech at his Florida resort of Mar-a-Lago hours after his arraignment in New York, Friday’s appearance at the NRA-ILA conference was his first public appearance.

I promised to save the Second Amendment, and I was going to save it for a long time, forever, as far as I’m concerned, he said shortly after taking the stage, after a standing ovation lasting several minutes from the crowd.

Trump has always backed NRA-backed gun policies. He credited the group with giving him a significant political boost during his first presidential campaign in 2016.

But former Vice President Mike Pence was greeted with a mixture of boos and hesitant applause as he took the stage hours earlier.

The former Indiana governor has found himself in an interesting position he is soon set to testify before a grand jury about his dealings with Trump in relation to the 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

U.S. Representative Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, addresses approximately 4,000 NRA members during his leadership event Friday, April 14, 2023 in Indianapolis. (Whitney Downard/Indiana Capital Chronicle)

While he previously said Trump was wrong to demand that electoral votes for Biden be thrown out, Pence has otherwise defended Trump amid multiple ongoing investigations into the ex-president.

Pence did not comment on the insurgency on Friday, but instead focused his remarks on his commitment to Second Amendment rights, securing the U.S. border and fighting left-wing dogma.

It’s time we took a stand for a free America, Pence said. We will drive these liberal intruders out of our gun stores and out of your lives.

He also commented on the recent mass shootings, which he widely attributed to trans activists and people with mental health issues. He pointed out that those who carry out such shootings should face the death penalty within months of the crime.

The answer to mass shootings is not less guns, but more institutional sanity in this country, he said. These people should not be in jail because they should never have been allowed out into the streets to commit the crimes they committed.

Get morning headlines delivered to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Other GOP speakers rally for gun rights

Other presidential candidates seeking to boost their political profile have also reached out to gun owners.

Potential rivals like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who all spoke via video to the NRA, have doubled down on gun rights. fire.

Some now view the Second Amendment as an outdated bill, reminiscent of a bygone era, said DeSantis, who has yet to officially declare his candidacy for 2024. It’s no coincidence that throughout One of the first things authoritarian regimes have sought to do in history was to disarm their own citizens.

Businessman and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has argued that self-defense through the use of firearms is not a crime in this country and suggested that lawmakers should ban social media for children before attempting to remove firearms. He further promised to shut down the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) if elected president.

Asa Hutchinson, the former governor of Arkansas, previously called on Trump to suspend his campaign because of the indictment. He said Friday he would continue to defend the NRA and the Second Amendment, but did not speak about Trump.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan three other NRA speakers are also considering presidential nominations.

Why do Joe Biden’s liberals want our guns? Because it will be easier for them to infringe on our other rights, Noem said Friday in Indianapolis. Because each of you and the NRA, because we successfully fought off federal legislation that would violate our basic and constitutional right to bear arms, we have prevented our rights from being violated.

