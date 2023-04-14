Politics
Lula meets Xi Jinping: No one will forbid Brazil to improve relations with China
beijing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was received this Friday (14/4) by Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Beijing, with a ceremony choreographed to the smallest detail, with more than 400 marching soldiers and children in uniformed and lined waving flags of Brazil and China. Lula said, at the opening of the meeting between the two, that “no one will prevent Brazil from improving its relations with China”, in a calculated blow to the United States. Xi Jinping, in turn, called Lula a “long-time friend” and said “China treats relations with Brazil strategically and far-reaching.”
Lula’s reception also featured cannon shots and several bands playing the Brazilian anthem and, as the two presidents reviewed the troops while walking along long red carpets, they played the song Novo tempo, by Ivan Lins.
See the list of agreements signed during the meeting between Lula and Xi Jinping
See the meeting between Lula and Xi Jinping:
President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) welcomed by Xi Jinping in Beijing. pic.twitter.com/GkVtTaBXJn
Metropolises (@Metropolises) April 14, 2023
From the moment Lula got out of the car, to the sound of epic music, the ceremony lasted 15 minutes. The reception took place in front of the main facade of the Great Hall of the People, the epicenter of Chinese power, just opposite the mythical Tiananmen Square.
Accompanied by the first ladies, Xi Jinping and Lula greeted the ministers of the two countries who were waiting for them on the stairs and, shortly after, entered the expected meeting, scheduled in two stages: the first part in the company of several assistants from both sides and the second, more restrained and reserved.
Already in the first moments of the conversation, Lula indirectly nudged the United States, which has been in an open trade and diplomatic war with China for some time.
“Yesterday we visited Huawei at a protest that we want to tell the world that we have no prejudice against the Chinese people. And no one will forbid Brazil to improve its relations with China,” said Lula, reaffirming the speech he had made hours earlier when he met with the chairman of the National People’s Congress, China’s congress, Zhao Leji.
During this meeting, the president spoke of a partnership with the Asian giant to change global governance. He also said that “interests in the relationship with China are not only commercial”.
On the eve of the meeting with Xi Jinping, Lula went to Shanghai to a research center belonging to Huawei, a Chinese technological giant targeted by sanctions from the American government, accused by Washington of serving the interests of Beijing, in particular of spying.
0
More than a business relationship
Lula spoke of the pride of visiting China for the fourth time and the emotion of seeing the spectacle of children arriving at the meeting: “We must work hard so that the Brazil-China relationship is not only a relationship of commercial interest . Okay, commercial interest is politics. We want the Brazil-China relationship to transcend the trade relationship.”
“We want a relationship in the field of science and technology, we want to have a joint relationship between our universities in order to have more Brazilian students in China, more Chinese students in Brazil. We want to have a strong relationship so that the Chinese understand the Brazilian culture even better and the Brazilians understand the Chinese culture better,” added the Brazilian president.
The president said the relationship with China can help Brazil in terms of environmental preservation and energy transition: “Brazil can practically double its agricultural production, recovering degraded land, without having to cut down trees. . And we want to have a relationship with China to be able to build a development policy in Brazil in the field of energy, we already have Chinese companies working in Brazil”.
The petista mentioned meetings with Chinese companies that intend to invest in the production of electric vehicles and in the development of artificial intelligence in Brazil.
Xi Jinping
In the opening part of the meeting, which was open for registration, Xi Jinping said Brazil has a priority place in China’s foreign policy. He spoke of a new era that would benefit both peoples.
The Chinese president expressed solidarity with the health concerns that prompted Lula to postpone his trip to the country and praised efforts to ensure the visit takes place as soon as possible. “I am very happy to see you healed. You come so soon after your recovery.
“China and Brazil are respectively the largest developing countries and major emerging markets in the two hemispheres. We both have common interests. China has a far-reaching and strategic relationship with Brazil and puts it at the forefront of our foreign relations,” Xi Jinping said.
The Chinese president called Lula a longtime friend and a good friend. “It is thanks to your attention and support that China-Brazil relations have made a great leap forward. Together, we will guide the new future of China-Brazil relations and a new era that will benefit both peoples,” he said.
“A continuously developing, healthy and stable China-Brazilian relationship will play an important positive role for peace, stability and prosperous development of regions and the world,” said the Chinese president.
After the reserved meeting, which lasted longer than expected, Lula and Xi Jinping went to another room of the palace, where they attended the signing ceremony, by the Brazilian and Chinese ministers, of 14 of the 15 agreements signed between the two countries.
Regarding the reserved part of the meeting, the Chinese state press said that Lula and Xi Jinping agreed that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way to end the war in Ukraine, triggered by Vladimir Putin’s Russia, a great Chinese ally.
